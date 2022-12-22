Astralis round out CS:GO roster by signing an up-and-coming talent

Astralis has completed its CS:GO roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The organization signed Christian “Buzz” Andersen today. He will take the place of Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen, who was a stand-in for the main team since September. The 19-year-old is a newcomer to the top-tier CS:GO scene, as he previously represented teams like AGF Esport, Los Reyes, and MASONIC.

This also confirms the HLTV’s report from Dec. 19, which pointed out that Astralis aimed to sign Buzz following the unsuccessful attempts to bring in Sjuush and Staehr from Heroic and Sprout, respectively.

“We have some extremely skilled and experienced players, who, on their best days, reach an extraordinarily high level,” Peter “casle” Ardenskjold, the new main coach of the team, said in the announcement. “[Buzz] not only has a lot of the energy and attitude we are looking for he also has the qualities to give the team a real boost,” he added.

In the past three months, Buzz has put out some impressive statistics, as he boasted a 1.10 rating 2.0, 1.17 impact, and 80.9 average damage, according to HLTV.

As a result, MistR will return to Astralis Talent, the organization’s CS:GO academy.

Buzz’s signing completes the reconstruction of Astralis following a poor second half of the 2022 season, where the organization missed its first Major in history. The revamp of the roster also featured the return of Nicolai “device” Reedtz and the promotion of casle to the main coach role.