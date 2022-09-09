BIG trounce MIBR on Dust II following 2 close maps in ESL Pro League season 16

BIG completely dismantled MIBR in ESL Pro League season 16 today to earn their first three points in Group B, which still gives them a chance to qualify for pthe layoffs. The Brazilians, on the other hand, are likely out of contention after this defeat.

The series between BIG and MIBR had two close maps, first Vertigo (16-14 in favor of BIG) and later Nuke (16-14 in favor of MIBR). The Brazilian side, in fact, would have won this match 2-0 if it wasn’t for Karim “Krimbo” Moussa’s 28 frags and eight multikills on Vertigo. But in the end, MIBR finished with a sour taste in their mouth since BIG went on to massacre them on Dust II.

Nobody watching the game was expecting one team to completely dominate the other in the map decider, but that’s exactly what happened. BIG put on a masterclass on the CT side, shutting down almost all of MIBR’s actions to finish the first half ahead 14-1. There was nothing the Brazilians could do to reverse that advantage and BIG simply won the two first T-side rounds to close it out 16-1 and hand a painful defeat to Brazil.

In addition to Krimbo, BIG captain Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz also contributed heavily in the fragging department and even won a one-vs-one clutch against Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia with a knife kill on Dust II. Florian “syrsoN” Rische had a good day on the server as well, finishing the series with the same rating (1.26) as tabseN.

Today’s action in EPL season 16 will conclude with FaZe Clans vs. Outsiders, which will start shortly. G2 are the only team in Group B who are guaranteed to be in the playoffs thus far.