BIG take down G2 to win DreamHack Masters Spring Europe

SyrsoN carried BIG in the last map to help the team take home the trophy.

German CS:GO team BIG defeated G2 Esports 3-2 today at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe grand finals, winning their first tier-one championship.

TabseN, XANTARES, Tizian Feldbusch, Florian “syrsoN” Rische, and Nils “k1to” Gruhne won six out of the seven best-of-three series they played for DreamHack Masters Spring Europe, beating higher-ranked teams such as Complexity, MAD Lions, mousesports, and FaZe Clan along their campaign.

It was a long journey since #DHOpen Leipzig, but you stood with us the whole way and so we dedicate this victory to all of you! The BIG Family does it #GEMEINSAM! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kqmHNLz1Xy — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) June 14, 2020

BIG lost to G2 on June 10 at the upper-bracket final, so the French team had the 1-0 map advantage at the best-of-five grand final. BIG, however, won three consecutive maps to reverse sweep G2 after losing the first map of the series, Vertigo, by 16-5.

TabseN and crew then won Nuke (16-5), Dust II (16-6), and Mirage (19-17). BIG were 11-4 down at Mirage after the first half, but G2 couldn’t close out the game once they were 14-8 ahead as syrsoN had the best performance of his entire career.

The 24-year-old sniper got 41 frags in Mirage, plus an average of 119.4 damage per round. He got several first kills for BIG and even had an ace in the second half, against a full-buy. If it wasn’t for syrsoN, BIG would never make this comeback.

This is an incredible accomplishment to BIG, especially for tabseN, who happily opted to stay in BIG although community personalities said that he is wasting the best years of his career. This is the second trophy BIG won this year, following their DreamHack Open Leipzig run in January.

We’ll see if BIG can keep up with this level of play for the foreseeable future, but today’s win will already make the Germans climb some positions in HLTV’s world rankings.