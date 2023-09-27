Best looking skins in CS2: Best AWP, AK-47, M4 skins

The Counter-Strike skins have long been a major selling point for the game. With the release of CS2, Valve have opted to update the look of several of the skins in the game, making some look substantially better.
Here are the best looking AWP, AK-47, and M4 skins in the CS2 limited test.
The best weapon skins in CS2
AWP Fade
Is it any surprise that the Fade skins look even better in the brighter, sleeker CS2? While utterly unattainable for the average player because of its thousands of dollars price point, the AWP Fade is still one of the best looking skins currently in the game.
AWP Containment Breach
The Containment Breach skin for the AWP also looks incredible with the update. The sickly green of the skin pops more, and the artwork has retained its signature style.
AWP Graphite
While certainly not many AWPers’ first choice for a stellar skin, what the AWP Graphite lacks in popularity it makes up for in flash. The gray pops in the CS2 limited test, and it certainly is more craftable than other AWP skins.
AK-47 Gold Arabesque
This expensive AK-47 absolutely shines in CS2, no pun intended. It’s far and away one of the best looking, but with a $2,000 price tag, you’re more likely to see a HooXi ace than one in your game.
AK-47 The Empress
A classic, clean skin that absolutely shines in the newest update. In factory new, the gold on the skin really pops.
AK-47 Head Shot
The newest skin in the Counter-Strike AK-47 arsenal is also one of its best in the new era. All of the shiny colors pop, but not too much. For a mid-budget AK-47, you can’t do much better than the Head Shot.
AK-47 Case Hardened
Another pricey classic, the Case Hardened looks amazing in CS2.
AK-47 Nightwish
While it doesn’t have the shiny factor, the colors on the Nightwish in all wears are substantially better from CS:GO. This is a great skin now.
M4a1-s Printstream
The Printstream has been a popular skin ever since it was introduced into the game. It should be even more popular now.
M4a1-s Chantico’s Fire
There’s a theme here: Any skin with gold in it is going to look extremely good in CS2. You can’t escape the sheer, shiny look.
M4a1-s Blue Phosphor and Hot Rod
I’m throwing these under the same heading because they’re different colors of the same thing. Make no mistake: These both might be the best looking skins in all of CS2.
M4A4 The Emperor
The blue and gold M4A4 skin is heavily upgraded in CS2. The counterpart to The Empress, this mid-budget skin is a stellar addition to any inventory.
M4A4 Royal Paladin
The gold looks great, but so does the brassy looks of many CS2 skins. The Royal Paladin is another solid addition to any mid-tier inventory with its upgraded look.