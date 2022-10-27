IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event ever held in Brazil, will kick off on Oct. 31 and to celebrate the competition, Valve has once again released player signatures and team logos as in-game stickers that can be attached to weapons.

There are stickers for all 24 teams in attendance and one for each of the players that will compete in the $1.25 million CS:GO tournament, exactly like Valve has done for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Major of 2022.

The autographs of players and team logos are available in four different tiers: normal, glitter, holo, and gold. You can acquire the IEM Rio Major stickers via the CS:GO menu, where you’ll choose the loot box of your preference and open either a player autograph capsule or a team capsule.

There is a loot box for each Major status: Contenders, Challengers, and Legends. Valve has already created the Champion capsule, but that one will be unlocked only after the tournament is finalized. If you don’t wish to spend your money on the loot boxes, you can always search for the sticker of your preference in the Steam Market and see if another user listed it there.

You also should think twice before attaching an IEM Rio Major sticker on one of your weapons, because that can’t be undone. Once it’s attached, it’ll remain there forever unless you scrape it. The stickers can’t be removed or sold after they have been applied. Some of them sell for higher prices months after the competition is done because the loot boxes will no longer exist.

In order to show you the best-looking stickers of IEM Rio Major, we have put together two separate galleries. The first one contains only player autographs and the second contains only team logos.

Best IEM Rio CS:GO Major stickers

Best IEM Rio Major player stickers

Best IEM Rio Major team stickers