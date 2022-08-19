There are a bunch of pivotal aspects of mastering CS:GO, and improving your shooting is certainly one of them.

While it seems easy to be done, perfecting your crosshair placement, movement, and spray control takes hundreds of hours. Furthermore, on every map, you need to learn certain angles and positions, that are harder to hit than others. All in all, it’s easier said than done.

Nevertheless, if you want to climb the ranks of the matchmaking system in the game itself or improve your FACEIT level, you’re going to have to work on your aiming undoubtedly. In the end, it’s a major element of not only CS:GO, but every FPS title there is.

When it comes to shooting in CS:GO, having a proper crosshair that suits your needs is important as well. Some players prefer the more classic, wider ones, while others pick those that are tiny, resemble dots, or any other small shape.

In Valve’s title, there are countless possible configurations in setting your crosshair, therefore, picking the right one is quite tough. Moreover, if you want to try out different configurations in-game, it will probably take you hours of entering different options, entering the game, and giving them a try.

Don’t worry, though, since luckily there are a bunch of sites out there that allow you to comfortably customize your own crosshair. Furthermore, if you want to try out a certain pro’s crosshair, most of them allow you to do so.

Best CS:GO crosshair generators

DatHost

On DatHost, users have a bunch of options to choose from. Naturally, they can define their own crosshair with a menu on the right side in a very simple way, that’s hard to misunderstand. Once you pick one that suits you, you can hover over a few popular positions from CS:GO to try them out. And if you want to try s1mple’s crosshair, for example, you can just paste in his config in the menu as well.

CSGOPedia

CSGOPedia is another useful site when it comes to generating your own crosshair. Like the previous one, it has a bunch of possibilities to easily create your own crosshair and try it out on a few map presets, like Mirage, Inferno, Cache, or Dust2. Moreover, it gives you much easier access to pros’ crosshairs from the custom menu it has on top of the page. Those can be outdated, however, so it’s always best to check pros’ settings on their streams, for example.

TotalCSGO

If you’re looking for a crosshair generator that has most of the mentioned features, yet adds the option to choose the Sniper Rifle view, TotalCSGO is the one for you. It’s really intuitive to use, and contrary to the previous generators on this list, adds a few other options, that might suit some players’ needs.

CSGOCrossHairs

Next on the list, we have CSGOCrossHairs, another useful site if you’re looking to quickly and effortlessly set your crosshair in CS:GO. It has all the basic options on the right side of the site, allowing you to rapidly set up your own, custom crosshair in the game. Once you’re done, you can check it out on different surfaces, like Dust2, Inferno, and old Nuke.