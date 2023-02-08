Bad News Eagles reportedly in talks with Asian organization that’s never invested in CS:GO before

Orgless Kosovar CS:GO team Bad News Eagles is in talks to sign with Bleed Esports, a Singapore-based organization that is mostly known for its time in VALORANT since 2021, according to a report by Dexerto.

The negotiations between Bad News Eagles and Bleed are progressing “positively” and both the team and the organization think the deal will be finalized, according to Dexerto. The Kosovar team featuring Sener “SENER1” Mahmuti, Genc “gxx-” Kolgeci, Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, and Rigon Gashi have been playing without financial support since February 2022 and most notably qualified for the two CS:GO Majors last year, reaching the Legends Stage on both occasions and knocking out FaZe Clan, who were the reigning champions, at the IEM Rio Major in November.

Should the move go through, Bleed Esports will enter CS:GO’s competitive scene for the first time. The organization currently has an Asian team in VALORANT that isn’t partnered with Riot Games and an Asian team in Valve’s Dota 2. It’s unlikely that Bad News Eagles would move to Asia since they attend tournaments in Europe all the time and can practice against the top teams in the world.

Despite the positive campaigns in both Majors of 2022, Bad News Eagles have made one change heading into the 2023 season. The Kosovar team parted ways with its former Kosovar coach Klesti “stikle-” Kola and signed the two-time Major champion with Fnatic Jonathan “Devilwalk” Lundberg to replace him.

There were rumors in January that Bad News Eagles were on the verge of signing with GODSENT, but the move was quickly shut down by Bad News Eagles’ manager James Banks. GODSENT ended up signing a full-Swedish lineup and Bad News Eagles remained orgless.