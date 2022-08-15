Astralis signs Kristou, Jarko to academy CS:GO team

Former North player Kristoffer “⁠Kristou⁠” Aamand and Nicklas “⁠jarko⁠” Rasmussen have signed with Astralis Talent, the youth division of Astralis CS:GO.

The duo will replace Frederik “⁠Fessor⁠” Sørensen and Benjamin “⁠brzer⁠” Jensen, who has already been signed by ECSTATIC, while Fessor is searching for “another roster to compete”. The changes in Astralis Talent come after the end of WePlay Academy League season five, in which Astralis finished third to fourth after losing to Team Spirit Academy in the semifinals.

BIG CHANGES ON #AstralisTalent.



Today, we welcome @kristouCS and @JarkoCSGO to our Talent team, who will join immediately. #AstralisFamily, please join us in giving them a warm welcome! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHGEHSR3oW — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) August 15, 2022

Kristou is a 20-year-old rifler who is most known for his period with North between May 2020 and July 2020. He was last seen plying his trade with Into the Breach in March. Jarko, on the other hand, has been competing in Denmark’s sub top since 2021 and does not have experience in tier-one or tier-two events.

“Nicklas [jarko] is 18 years old and has proven his high skill level by winning the Danish POWER Ligaen championship,” Astralis’ director of sports Kasper Hvidt said. “Kristoffer [Kristou] is 20 years old and has played several matches for both AGF and North against some of the best teams in the world. I think those achievements speak for themselves.”

“The goal for Astralis Talent is to develop players as individuals and team players,” Hvidt said. “We want Astralis Talent to be an internal recruitment platform with players who can support our main team and develop into players who are ready to play on a higher level, either with us or someone else.”

While Astralis Talent wait for the next edition of WePlay Academy League, the main tournament for junior rosters in CS:GO, they’ll likely compete in online cups, tier-two, and tier-three events.