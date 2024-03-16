Category:
Astralis legend joins MOUZ in coaching role on eve of the Major

The superstar is back and ready.
Published: Mar 16, 2024 11:10 am
Pro CS:GO player Xyp9x stares at his monitor during qualifier for the BLAST Paris Major in April 2023.
Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

A former Astralis and CS:GO superstar, Andreas “xyp9x” Højsleth, will be joining MOUZ as an assistant coach in the upcoming major. The player hasn’t been active on a senior team since the summer of 2023, making this a sharp turning point for the four-time major winner.

The move was announced by MOUZ on X (formerly Twitter) on March 16, a day before the opening stage of the PGL Copenhagen Major commencing on March 17. “Bringing an unmatched wealth of experience, tactical acumen, and a history of success at the highest levels of competitive play, Xyp9x is poised to infuse our talented roster with the wisdom and strategies needed to dominate the global Counter-Strike scene,” the team wrote in the announcement.

gla1ve with Astralis
Xyp9x was one of the biggest stars with Astralis, but hasn’t played for the team since 2023. Photo via StarLadder

Xyp9x spoke to HLTV, where he elaborated on his decision to join MOUZ, saying that he was offered head coaching positions at other organizations. “I had some top, top-tier options. I chose MOUZ because of the setup. I think there is a lot of room for development, for me and the team. I think I can make a bigger impact here,” the Dane said. This marks a sharp turn in the player’s career, seeing as he was benched in Astralis in April last year and last appeared in the Astralis jersey in June. He was previously part of the superstar lineup for the team that went on to win three consecutive Majors, and he was also involved in their fourth, marking one of the most successful runs for a Counter-Strike team ever.

The opening stage of PGL Major Copenhagen begins on March 17. MOUZ is set to commence its race for the top on March 21, which is when the Elimination stage of the tournament starts.

Read Article Notable players missing the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major
Twistzz playing for FaZe Clan at PGL Major
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Notable players missing the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Mar 16, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 16, 2024
Read Article 9Pandas likely to miss CS2 PGL Copenhagen Major due to ‘travel issues’
iDISBALANCE, a player for 9Pandas CS2, sits at his PC playing at the PGL Copenhagen Major EU RMR.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
9Pandas likely to miss CS2 PGL Copenhagen Major due to ‘travel issues’
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 15, 2024
Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.