Astralis legend joins MOUZ in coaching role on eve of the Major

A former Astralis and CS:GO superstar, Andreas “xyp9x” Højsleth, will be joining MOUZ as an assistant coach in the upcoming major. The player hasn’t been active on a senior team since the summer of 2023, making this a sharp turning point for the four-time major winner.

The move was announced by MOUZ on X (formerly Twitter) on March 16, a day before the opening stage of the PGL Copenhagen Major commencing on March 17. “Bringing an unmatched wealth of experience, tactical acumen, and a history of success at the highest levels of competitive play, Xyp9x is poised to infuse our talented roster with the wisdom and strategies needed to dominate the global Counter-Strike scene,” the team wrote in the announcement.

Xyp9x was one of the biggest stars with Astralis, but hasn’t played for the team since 2023. Photo via StarLadder

Xyp9x spoke to HLTV, where he elaborated on his decision to join MOUZ, saying that he was offered head coaching positions at other organizations. “I had some top, top-tier options. I chose MOUZ because of the setup. I think there is a lot of room for development, for me and the team. I think I can make a bigger impact here,” the Dane said. This marks a sharp turn in the player’s career, seeing as he was benched in Astralis in April last year and last appeared in the Astralis jersey in June. He was previously part of the superstar lineup for the team that went on to win three consecutive Majors, and he was also involved in their fourth, marking one of the most successful runs for a Counter-Strike team ever.

The opening stage of PGL Major Copenhagen begins on March 17. MOUZ is set to commence its race for the top on March 21, which is when the Elimination stage of the tournament starts.

