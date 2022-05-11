Astralis, EG, and MIBR receive direct invites to CS:GO $250,000 Pinnacle Cup Championship

Astralis, Evil Geniuses, and MIBR have been invited to this year’s Pinnacle Cup Championship, where $250,000 will be at stake. The CS:GO event will take place in Lund, Sweden, from June 8 to 11.

The teams join three other squads—Heroic, Fnatic, and Imperial—that have already been invited to the tournament. Two more teams will join them in Sweden, which the organizer says will be announced soon.

In between watching all the #PGLMajor action we're still working on bringing top #CSGO action to Lund!



And we got some exciting new teams to announce! 🔥@mibr @AstralisCS @EvilGeniuses

Welcome to the party! 🥳



You got your tickets yet? 🤔https://t.co/eB36yzyzpX pic.twitter.com/rEn8rYLXZL — Pinnacle Esports (@PinnacleEsports) May 11, 2022

The news comes during the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, where all the squads, except Fnatic and Evil Geniuses, are competing for the Major trophy. The European representatives won only one series in Europe’s Regional Major Rankings A, while the North American side fell short against 9z in the eighth place decider in Americas RMR.

With Heroic being the highest-ranked team out of the invited squads in HLTV’s world ranking right now (fifth place), the team are undoubtedly the favorites to triumph in Sweden. The Danish side, however, participated in Pinnacle Winter Series one in January, where they placed only fifth to eighth after losing to K23. They improved their performance in Pinnacle Winter Series Three a month later, which they won over teams like Copenhagen Flames and Apeks.

The event will begin a couple of days before BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022, which begins on June 15 in Lisbon.