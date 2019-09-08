Astralis crush AVANGAR to win CS:GO StarLadder Berlin Major

Astralis cling to their crowns as the CS:GO Major champions after beating AVANGAR in a best-of-three at the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019.

The Danish side has achieved a minimum of top three at five of the seven Majors they have attended, making Astralis one of the most dominant teams in CS:GO history. Astralis knocked out the best team in the world in Team Liquid with ease on Sept. 6, paving the path for a fourth Major victory.

Astralis on Twitter MAJOR CHAMPIONS 🏆 #BerlinMajor https://t.co/xAOzgwE6fD

AVANGAR’s fairytale run ended in two maps. Astralis looked comfortable and ready to re-take their throne as the best team in the world.

The Danes took a huge lead in the first half on Inferno, outmaneuvering AVANGAR with some incredible tactics. Astralis read their opponents early on, allowing them to attack the weaker bombsite every round. The first half finished 12-3 in the Danes’ favor.

The Counter-Terrorist side was just as easy for Astralis after they managed to shut down every attack on their bombsites. Although they lost the second half pistol round, their perfect utility usage and teamplay went unmatched. Astralis won the first game 16-6.

dupreeh 1v3 clutch (Inferno) Clip of starladder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Dust II was much of the same with Astralis showing why they’re the best team in the world with utility. Astralis AWPer Nicolai “device” Reedtz dismantled AVANGAR on the Counter-Terrorist side, finishing with 23 kills in total.

AVANGAR won the second half pistol again but failed to contain Astralis in the following rounds. AVANGAR failed to get momentum throughout the match since Astralis shut down every small lead AVANGAR obtained. The Danes continued to snowball the victory on the Terrorist side and won the match 16-5.

Astralis have proven that they can become the best team in the world once more. The Danes looked incredible during the playoff stage and have solidified their place as arguably the best team in the CS:GO history.