Americas RMR round 3 matchups set

Some big teams could be on their way out.

The beginning stages of the Americas RMR have almost finished with 00NATION taking down Isurus to keep their head above water, placing them in the 1-1 pool. 00NATION will join Counter-Strike teams like Imperial, O PLANO, and FURIA in the 1-1 bracket.

Most of the CS:GO heavy hitters have proven their worth, with Team Liquid and Complexity making it into the 2-0 group.

The upcoming matches for the teams in the 2-0 and the 0-2 groups are best of three games. With the winners of the 2-0 groups qualifying for the IEM Rio Major 2022, and unfortunately, for the losers of the 0-2 groups, a loss would result in being eliminated from the tournament.

Teams in the 0-2 groups still have a chance to battle their way through the trenches to get to that fortunate 3-2 spot, thus qualifying for the upcoming Rio Major.

Here’s the Schedule for the upcoming matches starting Oct. 6

1-1 Pool – BO1

6:30 am CT – MIBR vs. ATK

6:30 am CT – Nouns vs. paiN

7:45 am CT – Imperial vs. 00NATION

7:45 am CT – O PLANO vs. FURIA

2-0 Pool BO3

9:00 am CT – Complexity vs. Team Liquid

9:00 am CT – Evil Geniuses vs. 9z

0-2 Pool BO3

12:30 pm CT – Isurus vs. Arctic