All teams qualified for BLAST Premier World Final 2022 playoffs

The last A-tier CS:GO tournament of the year, BLAST Premier World Final 2022, is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Eight contenders have arrived in the United Arab Emirates to clinch the last possible trophy of the year and the lion’s share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. The teams earned their spots in various ways. Some did so by winning other big events in 2022, while others were invited based on the BLAST World Ranking.

Either way, the tournament has been delivering some superb CS:GO so far. With eight of the best teams in the world playing on a new patch, which introduced Anubis to the official map pool and also tweaked some pivotal weapons, BLAST Premier World Final 2022 has been more than exciting to watch.

A total of six teams will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. The playoffs will kick off with quarterfinals on Dec. 16, followed by semifinals the next day, and the grand final on Dec. 18. The semifinals and final will be played in front of a live audience in the Etihad Arena.

All CS:GO teams qualified for BLAST Premier World Final 2022 playoffs