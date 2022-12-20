All teams invited to IEM Katowice 2023

IEM Katowice 2023 is set to be the first S-tier event in CS:GO next year.

The tournament will take place in the renowned Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, which has been host to esports events since 2013. It was also home to multiple CS:GO Majors, with the first one, ESL One: Katowice 2014 being held almost nine years ago.

IEM Katowice has made a name for itself as one of the most prestigious events in the Counter-Strike ecosystem. With $1,000,000 on the line and Katowice also counting for the Intel Grand Slam, the stakes could never be higher.

The teams invited to the tournament claimed their spots via the ESL Ranking and by winning other events towards the end of 2022, like IEM Rio Major.

The squads had to consistently show good form in the second half of 2022, which means the competition in Katowice will be fierce.

Like in 2022, the next edition of the tournament will be divided into the group stage and the play-in stage, with the eight best teams based on the ESL Ranking and previous S-tier tournament wins securing a direct spot in the former of the two.

Without further ado, here are all the teams competing at IEM Katowice 2023.

All the teams invited to IEM Katowice 2023

Group stage

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

Outsiders

Heroic

Team Liquid

MOUZ

G2 Esports

Natus Vincere

Play-in stage