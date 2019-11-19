All of the Shattered Web CS:GO skins

CS:GO’s new operation Shattered Web arrived yesterday along with a new set of skins and three other collections.
The Shattered Web collection has the rarest skins compared to the three other cases because it brought four new types of knives, which are available on 13 already-made designs. It also contains 17 new community-made designs for the weapons.
Many of the skins, in this case, are already in the game but with slightly different designs. Those include the Decimator (M4A1-S), Arctic Wolf (UMP-45), Black Sand (Galil AR, Sawed-off, and MP9), Memento (MAG-7).
Here’s a list of all of the skins, with all of their rarities and names.
Covert (Reds)
- Paracord Knife
- Survival Knife
- Nomad Knife
- Skeleton Knife
- AWP| Containment Breach
- MAC-10| Stalker
Classified (Pinks)
- SSG 08 | Bloodshot
- SG 553 | Colony IV
- Tec-9 | Decimator
Restricted (Purples)
- MP7 | Neon Ply
- PP-Bizon | Embargo
- AK-47 | Rat Rod
- AUG | Arctic Wolf
- P2000 | Obsidian
Mil-Spec (Blues)
- Nova | Plume
- MP5-SD | Acid Wash
- G3SG1 | Black Sand
- R8 Revolver | Memento
- Dual Berettas | Balance
- SCAR-20 | Torn
- M249 | Warbird
For Steam community market prices on all of the new skins, check out the Shattered Web case section on CS:GO stash. If you’re lucky enough to obtain a case after a match, you can quickly sell it on the Steam community market for a large profit because of the current high demand for the case.