All of the Shattered Web CS:GO skins

Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve

CS:GO’s new operation Shattered Web arrived yesterday along with a new set of skins and three other collections.

The Shattered Web collection has the rarest skins compared to the three other cases because it brought four new types of knives, which are available on 13 already-made designs. It also contains 17 new community-made designs for the weapons.

Many of the skins, in this case, are already in the game but with slightly different designs. Those include the Decimator (M4A1-S), Arctic Wolf (UMP-45), Black Sand (Galil AR, Sawed-off, and MP9), Memento (MAG-7).

Here’s a list of all of the skins, with all of their rarities and names.

Covert (Reds)

Paracord Knife

Survival Knife

Nomad Knife

Skeleton Knife

AWP| Containment Breach

MAC-10| Stalker

Classified (Pinks)

SSG 08 | Bloodshot

SG 553 | Colony IV

Tec-9 | Decimator

Restricted (Purples)

MP7 | Neon Ply

PP-Bizon | Embargo

AK-47 | Rat Rod

AUG | Arctic Wolf

P2000 | Obsidian

Mil-Spec (Blues)

Nova | Plume

MP5-SD | Acid Wash

G3SG1 | Black Sand

R8 Revolver | Memento

Dual Berettas | Balance

SCAR-20 | Torn

M249 | Warbird

For Steam community market prices on all of the new skins, check out the Shattered Web case section on CS:GO stash. If you’re lucky enough to obtain a case after a match, you can quickly sell it on the Steam community market for a large profit because of the current high demand for the case.