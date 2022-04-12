All CS:GO teams qualified for PGL Antwerp Major

The Major has long been the greatest event possible in CS:GO esports and for 2022, Valve agreed to go back to two Counter-Strike Majors per year.

PGL Antwerp Major will be the first of 2022 and there will be 24 teams in attendance in May. Teams hailing from Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific are guaranteed a certain number of slots based on the region’s competitiveness and the teams qualify via the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments, previously known as the Minors, which are taking place in PGL’s studio in Bucharest, Romania.

The Americas RMR is currently ongoing and will be finished on April 15. Six teams from North America or South America will qualify for the Major. The two European RMRs will be played from April 17 to 24 and 16 squads will advance to the PGL Antwerp Major, while just four APAC teams will play for two Major spots from April 15 to 16.

Dot Esports have listed below all the teams that qualified for the PGL Antwerp Major and their respective status—Legends, Challengers, or Contenders—separated by each region. The first Valve-sponsored tournament of the year will run from May 9 to 22 and the winner will take home $500,000.

