A total of six CS:GO teams hailing from the American continent will advance to the $1 million IEM Rio Major in November following the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event in October.

The Americas RMR for the IEM Rio Major will feature 16 teams from North America and South America playing from Oct. 4 to 9 in Brazil, where the Major will be held, to determine their faith. The event only features three returning squads from PGL Antwerp Major in May, the first Valve-sponsored event of 2022, being Team Liquid, FURIA, and Imperial.

The other 13 teams will be determined via the North America and South America open qualifiers that have been taking place in August. NA gets six Americas RMR slots, while the SA qualifiers have a total of seven spots. So far, two SA open qualifiers have been played, while only one NA open qualifier has been finished.

Here are all the CS:GO teams that will attend the IEM Rio Major Americas RMR in October.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Americas RMR

Returning teams from PGL Antwerp Major in May

Liquid

FURIA

Imperial

Teams from the first SA open qualifier

MIBR

00 Nation

paiN Gaming

Teams from the second SA open qualifier

O PLANO

9z

Teams from the third SA open qualifier

TBD

TBD

Teams from the first NA open qualifier

Complexity

ex-Gaimin Gladiators

Teams from the second NA open qualifier

TBD

TBD

Teams from the third NA open qualifier