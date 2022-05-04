All Dust II map callouts in CS:GO

Knowing the ins and outs of a map in CS:GO can give you an advantage over your opponents. Though most one-vs-one situations will be decided by players’ individual talents, you can always increase your chances of winning by putting yourself in a more favorable position.

If you know the map better than your opponent, you’ll have enough knowledge to anticipate their movements and plan your round accordingly. One of the best ways to learn more about the maps is by playing them. The more you play, the more you’ll understand the callouts and all aspects of the map. But you can also give yourself a headstart by studying the maps as well.

Dust II is one of the most popular maps in the game, and if you’re just starting to add the map to your rotation, you’ll be running into many players who will have hundreds of hours on the map. The following callouts will help you better communicate with your team and also optimize your gameplay on the map.

Screengrab via Valve – Remix by Gökhan Çakır

The callouts above will be a core part of your lingo when it comes to communicating with your team. Players who are familiar with the map will instantly understand what you’re trying to explain and your whereabouts. Once all the team players are on the same page, you’ll have a clear advantage over your opponents, who may not be communicating as effectively as your team.