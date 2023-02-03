All BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR dates

Two dozen teams will play in the first Valve-sponsored event of 2023.

The dates for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May have been set.

The RMRs are the final qualifiers for the Major. Before them, each region hosts open and closed qualifiers for teams that have not directly booked a spot in their respective RMR. Certain teams receive invites for the closed qualifier via Valve’s regional CS:GO standings.

There are three RMR tournaments for Europe, the region with the most representatives in the Majors, and one RMR event for Americas and Asia-Pacific. These tournaments will start being played at the beginning April. Twenty-four teams will make it into BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored tournament organized by BLAST and the first of 2023.

The 24 teams that advance to BLAST Paris Major will be granted team stickers and player autographs, should Valve follow what it did for previous events. Players and teams earn 50 percent of the revenue generated by the sale of team and autograph capsules, hence why the Majors are so prioritized by every team.

Here are all the RMR dates revealed by BLAST.

When are the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR tournaments?

RMR event Dates Americas RMR April 5 to 9 Asia-Pacific RMR April 4 to 8 (could be shortened by one day to April 5 to 8) Europe RMR A April 6 to 9 Europe RMR B April 11 to 14 Europe Last-Chance Play-in April 15

Seventeen teams based in Europe will qualify for BLAST Paris Major. Sixteen spots are divided between RMR A and B, and one final spot is granted to the winner of the Last-Chance Play-in. The Americas will put five teams in the Major, while Asia-Pacific only has two slots.

BLAST Paris Major will be played from May 8 to 21.