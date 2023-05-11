2 CS:GO snipers beat s1mple for the most expensive Paris Major sticker on Steam

S1mple is undoubtedly the greatest CS:GO player of all time. But once again, his rivals m0NESY and ZywOo have beaten him in terms of popularity when it comes to the Major stickers. The gold BLAST Paris Major stickers of the G2 and Vitality snipers, respectively, are selling for a higher price than s1mple’s on Steam’s Community Market on May 11, the fourth day of the $1.25 million event.

At time of writing, m0NESY’s Paris Major gold sticker had a starting price of $395.07 on Steam’s Community Market, while ZywOo’s gold sticker had a starting price of $216. S1mple’s gold sticker, on the other hand, is way cheaper than both with a starting price of $173.24. These three players are considerably above the rest of the 117 others attending the Major in France, including superstars like ropz and NiKo.

Screenshot by Leonardo Biazzi via Steam

Although m0NESY’s career is just getting started and BLAST Paris is only the second Major he’s attending, his gold PGL Antwerp Major sticker—the other Major he played in—is also the most expensive on Steam’s Community Market. That cosmetic has a starting price of $338.14, while s1mple and ZywOo are nowhere close at $93 and $99.55, respectively.

Of course, the sticker price is just one factor, but m0NESY’s popularity is undeniably high. He joined G2 from Natus Vincere’s academy team in 2022 and is one of the best players in the world despite being just 18 years old.

S1mple, ZywOo, and m0NESY could all face each other in the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage, which will run from May 13 to 16. Depending on what happens there, the sticker prices could vary and s1mple or ZywOo’s cosmetics might become more valuable in the eyes of fans.

