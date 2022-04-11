00Nation upset Liquid in opening matchup of CS:GO Americas RMR

Team Liquid’s CS:GO team lost their first game of the Americas RMR against 00Nation, a South American squad that displayed firm and decisive gameplay, which led them to a 16-8 victory on Dust II.

Liquid entered the tournament as one of the favorites and, in the eyes of many, the strongest team that NA has to offer. The surprising loss to 00Nation in the first game may cause fans to change their opinions on nitr0’s team, however.

Liquid couldn’t find a way to answer the aggression of Coldzera and his 00Nation teammates, who began the match on the terrorist side. In a one-sided first half, Liquid managed to only win two rounds.

After the teams switched sides, Liquid managed to grab the pistol round and triumphed in some anti-ecos. This, however, wasn’t enough, as 00Nation found their groove again once they got their hands on proper guns. Coldzera finished the game off with a one-vs-two clutch in round 24.

That winning moment 😍🔥



Look at what it means to the boys 🇧🇷❤️‍🔥#PGLRMR pic.twitter.com/Rvrulj2OrU — 00 NATION DNB (@zerozeronation) April 11, 2022

Despite the result, Liquid are not out of the competition nor have 00Nation secured their spot at the PGL Antwerp Major yet. The six best teams out of Americas RMR will earn their slot in the May tournament, with the best one going directly to the Legends Stage. The qualifying event follows a Swiss format, so Liquid still have chances to bounce back and 00Nation have to win a few more matches to advance to the Major in Belgium.