00Nation benches HEN1 and LUCAS1

Twin brothers Henrique “HEN1” Teles and Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles are no longer a part of 00Nation’s active CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

The move comes shortly after the team lost all of their matches in the IEM Fall North America Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event, thus failing to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major. The Brazilians were working with a six-man roster and didn’t use Alencar “trk” Rossato in the RMR due to Valve’s rules against the use of subs, which would cause the team to lose a percentage of their RMR points. Now that the twins won’t play for 00Nation anymore, trk will presumably become an integral part of the lineup.

LUCAS1 and HEN1 had been a part of the team since May when they launched the project under the tag O PLANO. HEN1 was playing for FURIA before and made it into HLTV’s top 20 players of 2020 list but decided to leave the team to play with his brother once more. They spent the majority of their careers playing together, most notably under Immortals.

With LUCAS1 and HEN1 out, 00Nation will have the opportunity to rebuild its roster, which had obvious role clashes since HEN1 and Vito “kNgV” Giuseppe are both primary AWPers. Some fans also found it unfair that trk, one of the most talented players on the team, was often spending time on the sidelines because of the six-man roster setup.

It’s unclear at the moment who 00Nation will pick up to be its fifth player and if the team has plans to move back to a six-man roster. The Brazilians traveled to the organization’s headquarters in Oslo, Norway, where they’ll compete in the IEM Winter Europe open qualifier. If kNgV and crew can’t find a substitute in time, their coach and former professional Raphael “cogu” Camargo would have to step in.