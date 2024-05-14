the mystic flour the awakening of apathy update in cookie run kingdom
Category:
Cookie Run

When is Mystic Flour Cookie coming to Cookie Run Kingdom? Next update info

The next update will be quite beastly.
The preview for Cookie Run Kingdom Patch 5.5, which is titled Awakening of White Apathy, featured Mystic Flour and Dark Cacao cookie. Because it was only a preview, it’s unclear whether Cookie Run players will get to pull for this new or returning cookie in this update, or even what the update actually entails.

Here’s everything we know about Cookie Run‘s big 5.5 update so far.

Everything coming in Cookie Run Kingdom’s Patch 5.5 update

mystic flour cooking staring at dark cacao cookie in cookie run kingdom
Beast-Yeast may not be safe for Dark Cacao cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters (YouTube)

Little is known about what will be included in the Patch 5.5 update, Awakening of White Apathy, in Cookie Run Kingdom. That doesn’t mean there are no details floating around though; from the preview trailer shared on YouTube on May 13, we at least know the following features and cookies will be added:

  • New Beast cookie: Mystic Flour.
  • New continent: Beast-Yeast.
  • New storyline: Dark Cacao’s Kingdom is suffering from a plague, so he is going to Beast-Yeast to save his people.

So, not only will we learn more about Dark Cacao and his Kingdom, but we’ll also finally get more lore about Beast-Yeast, and the Beast cookie, Mystic Flour. Although it wasn’t featured in the trailer, like past updates, we can also expect to see events, battle passes, missions, and new gacha pull rewards. As the trailer was only an early preview of the upcoming update, more information will be revealed closer to its release.

When will Patch 5.5 Awakening of White Apathy be released?

Patch 5.5, Awakening of White Apathy, will likely be released after Patch 5.4, Heaven-Splitting Lightning, ends on May 21 at 3pm CST. It could start later, depending on how long it takes for the devs to implement this new update.

While little is known about the upcoming Cookie Run Kingdom Patch 5.5 Awakening of White Apathy right now, we do know Mystic Flour Cookie and new storyline events based around Dark Cacao Cookie and the mysterious plague affecting his Kingdom will be included—so there’s already quite a lot to get excited about already.

