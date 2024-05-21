When is Cookie Run: Kingdom’s next update? Awakening of White Apathy release date

The Awakening of White Apathy is finally upon us as Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s next update arrives with a ton of new content for you to discover as you delve into the mysterious story of the Realm of Apathy.

With a new set of powerful cookies, missions and events, a new element, and new gachas to explore, this upcoming update should be an exciting development for any players who have been itching for fresh content to bolster their squad for world exploration, arena, and beyond. This should also shake up the cookie meta, along with new resources to gather in your kingdom.

Here is the release date for Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s next update, the Awakening of White Apathy.

Cookie Run: Kingdom White Apathy update release date

Time for patience. Image via Devsisters

Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s next update will be releasing on Wednesday, May 22, with server-wide maintenance taking place from 3pm to 8pm CT on May 21. Once the game has been updated, players will be able to access the game, download all the new files, and dive right into the new season.

In the new season, players will get to experience a whole new storyline featuring Mystic Flour Cookie, a new addition to the cookie collection that is connected to a deadly flour plague that has come to ravage the Dark Cacao Kingdom.

This new update is also adding a new episode to the Beast-Yeast world exploration, another part in the Might of the Ancients, along with a new production building and bundle items. Prepare your kingdom, make room for new buildings, and get ready to roll for the newest cookies to grace the battlefield.

