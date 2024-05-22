If you’re searching for some rare goods to build or upgrade your buildings in Cookie Run: Kingdom, look no further than the Seaside Harbor.

This useful port brings a ton of special resources that are needed for upgrading various buildings in your kingdom, along with other tools you can use for upgrading your cookies as you continue to level up the ranks and battle through the story. You do need to hit certain thresholds with your account and your castle, though, before you gain access to this wonderful pier.

Here is how to unlock the Seaside Harbor in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Unlocking the Seaside Harbor in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Happy bird, happy life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Seaside Harbor in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you must first upgrade your castle to level six. Afterward, you’ll spot a poor toucan stuck headfirst in the sand at the beach near the southside of your kingdom. This bird’s name is Touc, and he’s the owner of the Seaside Harbor who will need some help getting his wings flapping again.

After reaching castle level six, you’ll need to expand your kingdom’s territory above the piece of land above Touc. After you’ve freed up the land above the shipwreck, you’ll get a prompt to click on the unfortunate bird. This will activate a whole questline that will eventually unlock the Seaside Harbor for business.

Here are all of the quests you’ll need to complete:

SOS on the Beach Initiate the quest by clicking on Touc .

Stew for a Weary Merchant Bring five pots of Hot Jelly Stew to Touc . Hot Jelly Stew can be made at the Jampie Diner for four jellybeans and one Jellyberry each .

Building the Trading Port Construct the Trading Port with eight Diggy Shovels, three Aurora Pillars, three Aurora Bricks, and eight hours of building time .

Using the Trading Port Buy something at the Trading Port three times .



After you’ve completed the whole questline, you’ll have the Seaside Harbor at your disposal. At level eight, you’ll also have the opportunity to upgrade the harbor to Touc’s Trade Harbor, which gives you the ability to ship off goods for Rainbow Pearls.

