Category:
Cookie Run

How to hide Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

It's all in the strategy.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 07:19 am
A promotional image of various characters from Cookie Run Kingdom
Image via Devsisters.

When you’re playing against others in Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena (PvP), you’ll notice several Cookie icons are hidden. It’s a good strategy to hide some of your defending Cookies to confuse your opponents, and you can do it too.

Recommended Videos

You can either hide your strongest Cookies to surprise the other player, or hide specific Cookies when you’re metagaming—like hiding a counter Cookie. It all depends on the strategy you want to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena.

Requirements to hide Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

First of all, you need to get to the Master V in the Kingdom Arena mode to be able to hide Cookies. It might take you a while to reach that rank, because it requires 2,000 Trophies. You can only hide one Cookie until you reach Elite V, which is when you can hide two Cookies at once.

But after you get to Elite V, other players’ Kingdom names and profile pictures will be randomized, with only the first two digits of their Power count and the first three digits of their Trophy count being visible.

How to hide Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom Arena menu with the Defenders button higlighted.
What’s your strategy? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Toasted Gamer Boutique YouTube

To hide cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, open the Kingdom Arena menu and click the Defenders button in the bottom-left corner to open the Arena Defenders Setup area. In the bottom-left corner again, you’ll see the “Hide Cookies” button. Once you click it, you can select up to two Cookies to hide.

Click Confirm when you’re ready and the Cookies you selected will be hidden from other players. You can edit which Cookies you want to hide from other players at any time, except during battle, just like in Cookie Run Kingdom story mode.

related content
Read Article Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
Black Pearl Cookie
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
Mobile
Mobile
Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Cookies having a party.
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
How to leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide
Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
Black Pearl Cookie
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
Mobile
Mobile
Cookie Run Kingdom: Best Black Pearl Cookie Toppings guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Cookies having a party.
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
How to leave a Guild in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide
Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Category:
Cookie Run
Cookie Run
How to beat level 16-30 in Cookie Run Kingdom – CRK strategy guide
David Gealogo David Gealogo Feb 13, 2024
Author
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.