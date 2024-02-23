When you’re playing against others in Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena (PvP), you’ll notice several Cookie icons are hidden. It’s a good strategy to hide some of your defending Cookies to confuse your opponents, and you can do it too.

You can either hide your strongest Cookies to surprise the other player, or hide specific Cookies when you’re metagaming—like hiding a counter Cookie. It all depends on the strategy you want to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena.

Requirements to hide Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

First of all, you need to get to the Master V in the Kingdom Arena mode to be able to hide Cookies. It might take you a while to reach that rank, because it requires 2,000 Trophies. You can only hide one Cookie until you reach Elite V, which is when you can hide two Cookies at once.

But after you get to Elite V, other players’ Kingdom names and profile pictures will be randomized, with only the first two digits of their Power count and the first three digits of their Trophy count being visible.

How to hide Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

What's your strategy?

To hide cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, open the Kingdom Arena menu and click the Defenders button in the bottom-left corner to open the Arena Defenders Setup area. In the bottom-left corner again, you’ll see the “Hide Cookies” button. Once you click it, you can select up to two Cookies to hide.

Click Confirm when you’re ready and the Cookies you selected will be hidden from other players. You can edit which Cookies you want to hide from other players at any time, except during battle, just like in Cookie Run Kingdom story mode.