Cookie Run Kingdom postpones June 19 update for highly requested change to new Ancient+ cookie rarity

On June 19, a huge patch was supposed to hit Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s live servers that would bring new cookies, a new event, and the fourth episode of the game’s Beast-Yeast saga. After a massive response, however, the developers have delayed the update to make some highly requested changes from the player base.

Recommended Videos

A few hours before server maintenance was supposed to drop, Cookie Run developers announced on their official Discord that the massive update was being shifted to a later date after careful consideration of the ongoing discussions within the player base.

June 19 Update Postponement



Greetings from the Kingdom team!



Firstly, we would like to thank the CookieRun: Kingdom community for bringing your concerns to our attention. It is your feedback that helps make our game better!



After thoughtful consideration, we decided to… pic.twitter.com/kUbe3QCRGL — CookieRun: Kingdom (@CRKingdomEN) June 19, 2024

These talks surrounded the controversial addition of Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie and how he was added as a separate cookie from his original form instead of an upgradable version. To many disgruntled fans, this looked like a classic cash grab that forced players to spend more in-game currency or real money to acquire a cookie that was already in the game but in a different, elevated form.

Following the uproar, the developers quickly postponed the update and announced a much-needed and well-received change to the new rarity. Instead of introducing old cookies as new additions with Ancient+, the developers are creating an upgrade system for existing Ancient cookies that would transform them into Awakened versions of themselves that enhances their powers.

This way, players aren’t forced to roll their hard-earned Crystals or spend more money to find a stronger version of a cookie they already own. Instead, they can focus on upgrading the current cookie they have, which is a much more palatable option that shows that the developers are truly taking feedback from the community seriously.

To apologize for the postponement, the developers are giving away 3,000 Crystals, 100 Juicy Stamina Jellies, and 100 Radiant Beascuit Dough as we wait for the improved update in the coming weeks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy