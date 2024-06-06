Best Red Velvet Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Red Velvet cookie is an Epic-grade Cookie you can collect in Cookie Run Kingdom, and interestingly he’s also one of the major antagonists in the story that runs through Devsisters’ mobile collecting game.

Like all cookies, there are specific toppings, beascuits, and build information you need to know to maximize his position on your team and use his skills effectively.

Who is Red Velvet cookie in cookie Run Kingdom?

One of the best villains in the story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Velvet is an Epic Charger cookie, which means he’s usually best positioned on your team’s Front lines. This is because Charger cookies’ main focus is to deal damage and be the heavy hitters of your Cookie Run Kingdom lineups.

Having Red Velvet Cookie at the front means he can use his powerful ability to deal considerable damage, all while protecting your middle and back-line cookies.

Red Velvet cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

His single-hit damage increases with every level. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters.

Red Velvet cookie’s ability is called Crimson Hand and has the following effects:

Red Velvet grasps the rearmost enemy and brings them to the front of the squad.

This significantly damages the cookie and can even stun them for a short time.

Applies Consuming Darkness debuff to the Cookie Run enemy. Their critical damage and healing are reduced.

Crimson Hand can’t be interrupted.

As you level up this skill, you don’t gain additional effects like you typically would. Instead, his single-hit damage percentage increases; this makes Red Velvet effective at taking out individual enemies and incredible against boss cookies.

Best Red Velvet cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Equip five of one type to get the bonus. Images via Devsisters.

The best toppings for Red Velvet cookie include five Swift Chocolates (cooldown reduction) or five Solid Almonds (damage resistance).

Both options are viable for your Cookie Run Kingdom build and can make Red Velvet cookie much stronger. However, as Red Velvet cookie doesn’t gain any resistance, health, or shields from his ability, I prefer using five Solid Almonds to decrease the amount of incoming damage he takes, which means he gains survivability.

Regarding beascuits, you can equip him with a Charger beascuit with a focus on cooldown, damage resistance, or attack damage buff stats, as these are all incredible options and can help reduce his disadvantages (lack of shield and no innate resistances) and buff his pros, such as incredible single-target damage.

This is everything you need to know about putting Red Velvet Cookie on a team, his ability, and the best toppings for him in Cookie Run Kingdom.

