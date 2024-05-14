a cookie with a bag next to a fireplace in cookie runkingdom
Best Linzer Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Only the best toppings for this mystery-writing cookie!
Linzer is a world-famous novelist and an Epic cookie you can pull for in Cookie Run Kingdom. With her buffs, debuffs, and incredible damage, it is essential to know how her ability works, where to position her, and the best toppings to enhance her ability.

Who is Linzer cookie in cookie Run Kingdom?

Linzer cookie is a world-famous mystery writer.

Linzer cookie is an Epic Support cookie, which means her role in your team is to assist the team with buffs and debuffs. As a support cookie, she’s pretty fragile, so she is best placed in the Rear. That way, she’s protected by the Tank and Charger cookies on the Front line and the damage dealers in the Middle.

Linzer cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Her ability focuses on buffing your team and debuffing and attacking your enemies.

Linzer cookie’s ability is called The Culprit is You! and has the following effects:

  • Linzer cookie gains deduction stacks instead of regular attacks.
  • She increases the critical attack percentage of her allies when she uses her ability.
  • She will also apply a Suspect debuff to the enemy with the highest attack. This is followed up by dealing damage to this targeted enemy and those close to it. This debuff can even be applied to those who are supposed to be immune to debuffs.
  • Linzer cookie’s deduction stacks enhance the Suspect debuff. So, the more stacks she has, the better.
  • She will also decrease the target’s defense when she hits maximum stacks and applies a critical attack buff to her allies.
  • She becomes resistant to interrupting effects.

As you level this ability, her area, target, and critical damage, critical attack percentage, Suspect and enemy’s defense debuffs, and her deduction stacks will all increase.

Best Linzer cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Aim for damage resistance and attack or buff-increasing sub-stats.

The best toppings for Linzer Cookie include five Swift Chocolates. These toppings decrease Linzer’s ability cooldowns, which means you can consistently keep the critical attacks, defense debuffs, and damage buffs up.

You could also consider Searing Raspberries for increased attack or Solid Almonds for the damage resistance. However, once you upgrade your toppings, you can get specific sub-stats, like damage resistance, attack increase, or amplifying your buffs. If you can get Swift Chocolates with these sub-stats, or any that will enhance her ability, you get the best of all three worlds, but much more often due to the decreased ability cooldown.

If you have Linzer cookie, this is everything you need to know about how to position her, her ability, and the best toppings for her in Cookie Run Kingdom.

