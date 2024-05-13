Licorice cookie on a background of other cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom
Cookie Run

Best Licorice Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Only the darkest of toppings for this villain.
Hayley Andrews
Published: May 12, 2024 11:18 pm

The dark and mysterious Licorice cookie is one of the many Epic cookies you can pull for in Cookie Run Kingdom. With his grim-looking scythe, dark magic, and minions, he is an incredible cookie on your team—especially with one specific topping.

Here’s how to build Licorice with the best toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is Licorice cookie in cookie Run Kingdom?

Black Licorice gacha pull screen in Cookie Run Kingdom
He’s a villain who uses Dark Magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Licorice Cookie is an Epic Magic cookie, which means his focus is on dealing damage. The best place to position him is in the middle of the pack. That way, he is protected by the Tanks and Chargers on the Front line and can deal damage without concerns. He can also be a line of defense for the Backline cookies, where his ability really shines.

licorice servants ability and effects in cookie run kingdom
The Licorice Servants are adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Licorice cookie’s ability is called Licorice Servants and has the following effects:

  • Summons Black Lightning and Licorice Servants.
  • Briefly buffs the team’s defense.
  • Licorice Servants are resistant to movement interrupting effects.
  • If this skill is used before the Servants disappear, new Servants will be summoned.
  • While using this skill, Licorice cookie becomes resistant to interrupting effects.

As you level this ability, you will also increase its single-hit damage, the attack damage and health of the Servants, and your team’s defense buff. Because his ability is quite helpful for buffs and DPS, you need one specific topping to maximize its benefits.

Best Licorice cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

swift chocolate cookie topping in cookie run kingdom
Only the best Swift Chocolate for this villainous cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best toppings for Licorice Cookie are five Swift Chocolates, which will decrease the cooldown time for his ability, Licorice Servants. This means you can cast this ability more often, increase your team’s defenses more consistently, and summon Servants more often to do your bidding on the battlefield.

If you have a Licorice cookie, this is everything you need to know about how to position him in a team, his ability, and his best toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

