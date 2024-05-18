Best early decorations to build for Decor Points in Cookie Run: Kingdom

When building out a thriving cookie land in Cookie Run: Kingdom, players will need to upgrade their castle to even greater levels. The castle is a kingdom’s main centerpiece, but most upgrades require you to hit a certain Decor Points threshold to unlock.

Decor Points are gained by building out different buildings and decorative pieces for your land, whether they are useful stations like the Carpentry Shop or a beautifully designed Lucky Palanquin for your various cookies to enjoy. Certain decorations will net you more Decor Points than others, making them much more worth it to buy.

Based on the options unlocked from a level two castle, here are all of the early decorations that you should build to gain as many Decor Points as possible in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best early-game decorations in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Get to decorating! Image via Devsisters

Tick Tock Clock Tower – Crispy Cookie Town collection

One of the first major landmarks that you can build in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the Tick Tock Clock Tower from the Crispy Cookie Town collection. This will cost you about 50,000 gold to build, five Aurora Pillars, and will net you a whopping 170 Decor Points. This landmark will also reduce production time across your entire kingdom by one percent, making it a great early addition to your base as you continue to explore and build.

Eerie Haunted House – Witches and Ghosts collection

As another landmark, the Eerie Haunted House not only grabs you 200 Decor Points for your land, but it will also give all of your cookies a critical strike increase of three percent. This will, however, cost you 70,000 gold and 10 Aurora Bricks and will also take up a 16×16 square space. As a result, you’ll need to save up a good amount before you can yoink this wonderful building for yourself.

Molten Magma Mountain – Blade and Magic collection

In a similar vein, the Molten Magma Mountain will cost you 70,000 gold, 10 Aurora Compasses, and will also take up a 16×16 space on your land. This will, however, land you 230 Decor Points while also decreasing the Train Station trading time by one percent.

Lucky Palanquin – Lunar New Year collection

For only 4,000 gold, you can swipe up a decent 36 Decor Points with the Lucky Palanquin. It can be found as the most expensive gold-based item in the Lunar New Year collection, but that should not be a concern if you’re regularly playing the game. It will also take up an 8×8 square plot on your land, so make sure you have enough space to place it.

Magic Ingredient Shelf – Parfaedia Fantasy

Similarly, the Magic Ingredient Shelf from the Parfaedia Fantasy collection will also cost you about 4,000 gold and will net you 36 Decor Points. It will also take half the space on your land than the Lucky Palanquin. You can also build multiples of these items, so unless you’re going for a specific aesthetic for your kingdom, these could be a great way to rack up Decor Points for half the space taken.

