Best Cloud Haetae Cookie toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

If you’ve been searching for a lovable but ferocious tank for your team in Cookie Run: Kingdom, look no further than Cloud Haetae Cookie. This pint-sized protector of the Ivory Pagoda is a tough front-line defender and can be the perfect addition for your squad with the right toppings.

Cloud Haetae Cookie is the guardian of Mystic Flour Cookie’s grand temple, and although he might seem harmless at first as he yaps, he’s actually a hefty tank that can soak up damage while also locking them down with his Haetae Charge. Simple and fluffy, this lovely little lion can be the shield for your squad as you run into your next battle.

Here are the best toppings for Cloud Haetae Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Cloud Haetae Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Equal amounts adorable and unmovable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Cloud Haetae Cookie is a front line disruptor that is meant to stun enemies and soak damage, place five, fully upgraded Epic-tier Solid Almond toppings to maximize his ability to take hits from enemy cookies and other opponents. This should give him a good amount of durability against a plethora of foes, allowing him to charge up his own ability for a quick stun.

Why should you use Solid Almond toppings for Cloud Haetae Cookie

Combined with his Haetae Charge transformation, Cloud Haetae Cookie will be bolstered with a whole gamut of different defense increases and damage resists, while also granting health shields for the entire team. He also needs time to finish his transformation period, so he can dish out his final charge and stun. As a result, Solid Almond toppings should give him the durability that he needs to survive an incoming onslaught.

You should also consider pairing him up with Mystic Flour Cookie on a team composition, since he gains the Haetae’s Loyalty passive, giving him 100 percent more max health and 50 percent more attack speed.

