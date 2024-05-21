All new cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s new White Apathy update

A plague is spreading, a new enemy has risen, and new cookies are joining the ever-growing roster in Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s new update, the Awakening of White Apathy.

With a whole collection of new content being added, this update should excite veteran players and newcomers alike as new events, rewards, and characters are available for you to discover. There are also two new cookies that you’ll be able to roll for in the gacha portion of the game, whether you’re hunting for a new healer or a defensive beast.

Here are all of the new cookies headed to Cookie Run: Kingdom in the new Awakening of White Apathy update.

All new cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s White Apathy update

There are two new cookies being added to Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s roster: a Beast-tier healer named Mystic Flour Cookie and an Epic-tier frontliner named Cloud Haetae Cookie. They could be the next meta additions to your team compositions as the new update rolls forward on May 22.

Mystic Flour Cookie

A new reign has arrived. Image via Devsisters

Mystic Flour Cookie was supposedly born and baked with the power of ancient magic, and is a healer that is supposed to be placed in the rear lane. Her skill is called Whispers of Apathy, and she has three different transformations when she is ascended at two stars, four stars, and her final Ascension level. Not much other information has been given around her abilities or her role in the upcoming plot, but she is slated to be one of the strongest in her class.

Cloud Haetae Cookie

A cuter face in a bleak plague. Image via Devsisters

Cloud Haetae Cookie, on the other hand, is an Epic-tier cookie that belongs in the front line as a Defense-oriented character. The Guardian of the Ivory Pagoda also boasts a skill called the Haetae Charge that is presumably used to push back enemies while applying some sort of crowd control. There isn’t any other information around the adorable cloud character, so players will need to wait until the update goes live.

