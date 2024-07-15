Image Credit: Bethesda
Ewers, Edwards, and Hunter in College Football 25
Image via EA
Category:
College Football

What is Lorem Ipsum in College Football 25?

They're not a Heisman hopeful, trust us.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 04:36 pm

If you’re a college football fan wondering just what or who “Lorem Ipsum” is, you’re not alone. College Football 25 is having some issues around its early access launch.

On top of the servers being full or just going offline completely, it appears that there’s an issue with the game’s Dynasty Mode as well. Lorem Ipsum has reared its ugly head and interrupted what was meant to be a glorious day of college football. But just what exactly is it and what does it mean?

A Clemson quarterback calls a play at the line in EA College Football 25.
That’s not him. Image via EA

Here’s everything we know about Lorem Ipsum in CFB 25.

How to fix College Football 25 Dynasty Mode Lorem Ipsum error

College Football 25 Lorem Ipsum
Lorem Ipsum? I barely know ’em. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Lorem Ipsum” is placeholder text that is put in place while something is still in development. In the case of CFB 25 and Lorem Ipsum popping up when trying to play Dynasty Mode, this is an error that’s happening because the servers are having issues. Specifically, it has something to do with the game’s connection to the cloud.

EA has used “Lorem Ipsum” as placeholder text in games before, so this is nothing new. For now, though, there’s nothing that can be done about it until the servers become more stable.

Unfortunately for some gamers, in 2024, many games require online connections even while playing offline modes. If the servers for CFB 25 are having problems, Dynasty Mode may be inaccessible, and it appears that this is the case on early access launch day.

So far, EA has not addressed the issue, but @EAHelp on Twitter/X is a good account to follow or post messages to let them know you’re having problems accessing the game. Odds are, however, that CFB 25’s popularity has overloaded the game and caused issues with the launch day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter