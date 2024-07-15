College Football 25 is so popular, its servers are totally full at early access launch

Kickoff has been delayed for many in College Football 25, mainly because the game is already such a big success with its early access launch.

Just minutes after the game went live for its early access period and 10-hour trial for EA Play subscribers today, some players reported having issues even getting past the main menu thanks to server overload.

Servers full. Screenshot via @OhhMar24 on Twitter/X

“It’s a full house in here,” the message said. “Give us some time to make some room.” And that’s all some players are able to see, kicked from the servers and unable to connect for some football.

What’s most impressive about the servers being at capacity already is that the game isn’t even fully officially out yet. The full launch is this Friday, July 19, but today is only for those who pre-ordered the $100 or $150 (bundled with Madden NFL 25) versions of the game, or sub to EA Play and have access to 10 hours of the full title.

It’s been over a decade since the last college football game, NCAA Football 14, was released. It’s clear to see the hunger of college football fans is palpable, ready as ever to get online and play in modes like Road to Glory, Dynasty, or even Ultimate Team.

The server issues will likely subside with time as the game unlocked for these players right at 3pm CT and the servers were probably slammed with everyone trying to connect at once. Your mileage may vary, so good luck connecting and getting online for the return to NCAA ball.

Regardless, it seems as though College Football 25 will be a big success for EA Sports, ahead of yet another game that will sell like hotcakes next month when the pro football version in Madden drops on Aug. 16.

