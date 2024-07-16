What is Adaptive AI in College Football 25?

College Football 25 is finally here, but after being on hiatus for over a decade, there are plenty of new features, and Adaptive AI has led to some questions—so we’re here to clear up any confusion.

Adaptive AI is a setting that is visible when playing Dynasty mode in College Football 25, with three options to choose from, but the game does not explain what the mechanic is and how it works.

Fortunately, we’ve done some digging and can give you answers.

College Football 25 Adaptive AI, explained

Adaptive AI in College Football 25 is a real-time coaching mechanic for the CPU, resulting in CPU opponents switching up their plays and tactics throughout a game based on how things are progressing on the field.

There are three options for Adaptive AI in College Football 25: Balanced, Aggressive, and Conservative.

With Adaptive AI, CPU opponents react to how you are playing and the plays you are calling, and rather than being a mechanic, where they react faster to plays or get an unfair boost, adjust the approach to make it more like you are playing against a human player.

The result is more challenging gameplay and tighter games, rather than waltzing to victory with Hollywood passes and huge running plays, and tests the player to keep things fresh—improving how they play the game along the way.

It’s a feature I noticed when starting my College Football 25 Dynasty, where I enjoyed a dramatic fourth-quarter victory in my debut game and was kept on my toes throughout by the CPU switching things up.

Crucially, Adaptive AI also reduces the need for users to toggle with the sliders in College Football 25 to find a more realistic experience, as it balances the CPU on its own—though you can still adjust the sliders if you see fit.

