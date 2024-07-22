TimTheTatman suffers unfortunate fate in College Football 25 ‘clip of the year’

The long wait for College Football 25 may have felt like an eternity for some, but for TimTheTatman, it may not have been worth it.

Tim, like many, has been enjoying his time in CFB 25 since it launched last week. The rabid Syracuse Orange fan has been live constantly playing Dynasty Mode with his favorite team, and it’s created some amazing moments. But none have been more amazing than this, which Tim calls the “clip of the year.”

CFB 25 has been a big hit. Image via EA Sports

In the clip that Tim posted to Twitter/X today, his Orange were playing against the Miami Hurricanes at home, and he predicted “another interception” for his team was to come. And he was right, but with a hilarious twist.

Tim celebrated the pick as he ran it back over 60 yards for a touchdown. At least, that was the plan. Tim’s player, like him, celebrated a bit too early and was tackled before reaching the goal line, fumbling the ball out of bounds and losing possession entirely.

The streamer’s reaction is worth the price of giving up 42 seconds of your life to watch it alone. Luckily for Tim, his team was up 33-3 at the time, so things could have been way worse. But seriously, kids, always protect the ball.

CFB 25 sold a staggering 2.2 million copies in its early access period alone and funny clips like this going viral only help its standing on social media and pop culture.

I present to you the CFB 25 clip of the year 🫡 pic.twitter.com/43UX0ViIMK — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) July 22, 2024

CFB 25 was fully released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 last Friday, July 19 after dropping a $100 early access version earlier in the week for diehard fans to enjoy. If and when EA releases official sales numbers, it’s likely that the title will be one of the best-selling games of 2024 thus far.

