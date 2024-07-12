Is there an EA College Football 25 beta?

In EA College Football 25, there are many different gameplay features you can dive into when the game is released in July. But many players are hunting for a beta they can try out before they pay the full price.

It has been a decade since the last college football title was released with the drop of NCAA Football 14. But now, this year’s game offers new-age graphics to bring colleges to life on the gridiron. There are new features you’ll get your hands on, from the Road to Glory mode to creating a dynasty with the school of your choice.

If you’re looking to try out College Football 25, you might be out of luck when it comes to a free beta.

Does College Football 25 have a free beta?

No free rides here. Image via EA

Unfortunately for potential players, College Football 25 does not have a free beta you can try on any platform, which means you’ll need to buy the game at full price if you want to experience the latest addition to the long-awaited franchise.

There is, however, a 10-hour free trial you can dive into, but this offer is only available for those who are subscribed to EA Play. A monthly subscription to the service will cost you about $5.99, but at the end of the trial, you’ll need to buy the whole game to keep access to its features.

While you have an active EA Play subscription, you’ll also gain access to many other bonuses and goodies, such as free titles, EA discounts, and 10-hour trials to all new games that are released while you’re a member.

