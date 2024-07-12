Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Image via EA Sports
Category:
College Football

Is there an EA College Football 25 beta?

A little trial run.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:59 pm

In EA College Football 25, there are many different gameplay features you can dive into when the game is released in July. But many players are hunting for a beta they can try out before they pay the full price.

Recommended Videos

It has been a decade since the last college football title was released with the drop of NCAA Football 14. But now, this year’s game offers new-age graphics to bring colleges to life on the gridiron. There are new features you’ll get your hands on, from the Road to Glory mode to creating a dynasty with the school of your choice.

If you’re looking to try out College Football 25, you might be out of luck when it comes to a free beta.

Does College Football 25 have a free beta?

A Clemson quarterback calls a play at the line in EA College Football 25.
No free rides here. Image via EA

Unfortunately for potential players, College Football 25 does not have a free beta you can try on any platform, which means you’ll need to buy the game at full price if you want to experience the latest addition to the long-awaited franchise.

There is, however, a 10-hour free trial you can dive into, but this offer is only available for those who are subscribed to EA Play. A monthly subscription to the service will cost you about $5.99, but at the end of the trial, you’ll need to buy the whole game to keep access to its features.

While you have an active EA Play subscription, you’ll also gain access to many other bonuses and goodies, such as free titles, EA discounts, and 10-hour trials to all new games that are released while you’re a member.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter