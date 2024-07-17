How to transfer in College Football 25

Having the right team around you is crucial to success in College Football 25 Road to Glory. If things aren’t working out, you may want to transfer—and we can tell you exactly how to switch allegiances.

Transfers in College Football 25 work the same way they do in the real world and allow you to change teams, whether to secure more regular playing opportunities or a better chance of securing championships.

However, there’s a set process for transfers in College Football 25, which we’ve outlined below.

How to transfer in CFB 25

Lots of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The season must be completed for you to transfer to a different college in College Football 25. While teammates may transfer at various stages in the season, a user-controlled player can only move at the end of the season.

Fortunately, you won’t miss the feature as, once the College Football Playoffs and Championships have concluded, the home screen in Road to Glory will show just two options—enter the Transfer Portal and advance week.

If you select advance week, you will miss the chance to transfer. Entering the Transfer Portal does not commit you to moving, however, as you can still stay with your current team. But it’s worth looking to see what other colleges are offering.

The Transfer Portal screen in Road to Glory works the same way as picking a team at the start of your career, with a list of all teams, their interest level, and where you rank in the squad. You may, however, have to complete a Position Battle as soon as you start at your new college to cement your spot.

