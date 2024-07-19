How to throw a lob pass in College Football 25

Mastering the different types of passes in College Football 25 is vital for success, which means you need to know how to throw a lob pass.

College Football 25 has some differences from Madden, though some controls are the same, and the revamped passing in College Football 25 mixes things up when controlling the quarterback.

We’re here to help, though, with a breakdown of how to trigger lob passes in College Football 25 and tips on how to use them effectively.

How to throw lobbed passes in CFB 25

Big plays. Image via EA Sports

To throw a lob pass in College Football 25, quickly tap the receiver button for the player you want to aim for—and don’t press the button for longer, as this triggers another pass type from the quarterback.

Lob passes in College Football 25 require only a simple and quick button tap, as holding down the button for longer results in a touch pass, and holding down the receiver button for the maximum amount of power results in a bullet pass.

For the most effectiveness with this passing style, save lob passes when you are looking to throw deep and over the top of the defense for longer receiver runs—but make sure your receiver has enough space, or you risk an interception.

When throwing lob passes to a receiver, I usually hold the button for an aggressive catch (Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation) or hold the button for a possession catch (A on Xbox, X on PlayStation), as these provide a better chance of the receiver coming down with the ball and completing the play.

