There are plenty of aspects you must keep track of in College Football 25‘s Road to Glory mode, including a possible way to graduate early with good Academic performance.

Recommended Videos

In Road to Glory, players take control of a budding prospect that can start at four different levels, from an Elite talent ready to take the next step to stardom, to an Underdog looking to create the next Cinderella story from the collegiate level and beyond.

No matter what, however, players must manage their time wisely, from practicing their on-field skills to ensuring their studies are still being kept up to the school’s standards. Players must maintain decent grades to remain on the team, but there are also the select few that excel past the point of expectation.

If you want to blast through your exams, here’s how to graduate early in College Football 25.

Graduating early in College Football 25‘s Road to Glory

Lock in on the books. Image via EA Sports

How to graduate a year early

In College Football 25‘s Road to Glory mode, you must manage five different key activities during your college career that will help elevate your status and improve your play on your team. By using your weekly energy points, you can choose to focus on Leadership, Health, Training, Brand, and your Academics.

In the beginning of your playthrough, the game will notify you that you can graduate early if you can maintain a high GPA, well past the minimum 2.0 GPA you need to remain eligible for the team. To qualify for early graduation, you will need a 3.8 GPA through the first three years of your time in college.

How to maintain a high GPA

To maintain a 3.8 GPA through your first three years of college, you must simply dedicate more of your weekly energy points to your Academics. The more prepared you are when your midterms rolls through, the better you will perform and the higher your GPA will be. Although you can get by with one energy point to Academics, you can also add even more to boost your chances of a higher GPA.

Once you’ve successfully maintained a 3.8 GPA to your senior year, your Academics category in your weekly agenda will be marked as Graduated. You can now use the extra energy points on other aspects, such as your Leadership, Health, Training, or Brand, giving you even more bonuses that will improve your play on the gridiron.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy