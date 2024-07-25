How to fix College Football 25 team builder not working

Team builder for College Football 25 provides a staggering amount of customization and the ability to create your own teams, but some players are experiencing issues with the feature. If the team builder isn’t working for you, we have some tips to fix it.

As an online feature, team builder in College Football 25 is subject to the usual woes of server issues and maintenance, but some problems may occur on your end. If this is the case, we’ve got some fixes.

How to fix CFB 25 team builder not working

Image via EA

First up, check the College Football 25 server status to see if there are any issues. If online aspects of the title are taken down for maintenance, the team builder is also unavailable. If issues or maintenance are underway, the bad news is there is no fix.

If the server status does not show any current outages, the problem with team builder may be on your side. If you think that is the case, follow these steps for a potential fix:

Try a different web browser. Disable any ad-blockers or other browser extensions. If using Chrome, make sure you have 3D acceleration turned on.

These fixes were provided directly by EA in the help forums, and players are advised to reach out to support if the above fixes do not work, providing details of the GPU of the computer you are using and the amount of RAM available on your system.

