How to fair catch in College Football 25

College Football 25 is finally here after more than a decade-long wait for the franchise to return. There are plenty of new mechanics to get to grips with, so we’ll tell you how to call for a fair catch.

Recommended Videos

The fair catch mechanic in College Football 25 is available whenever you receive the ball from a kickoff or a punt, but it’s not automatic and must be triggered manually.

Failing to call for a fair catch can lead to problems like a turnover of possession with a fumble, so getting to grips with the controls are important. We’ve got a breakdown for you here.

How to fair catch in CFB 25

Don’t drop it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To call for a fair catch in College Football 25, make sure you’re in control of the receiver who will catch the ball, and hold the designated button (Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation). Make sure you hold the button and don’t tap it, as tapping won’t trigger the mechanic.

If you call a fair catch in the endzone, it counts as a touchback. However, you don’t need to call a fair catch in this location because simply catching the ball and not moving results in the receiver putting his knee to the ground.

Outside the endzone, calling for a fair catch results in your offensive drive starting from the position where the ball was caught.

Calling for a fair catch should be saved for situations where you cannot see space for a kick return and face immediate pressure from the kicking team—erasing the risk of a potential fumble and losing possession of the ball.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy