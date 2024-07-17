Image Credit: Bethesda
The TCU Hornfrogs entering the field in College Football 25.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
College Football

How to enable play selection in College Football 25 Road to Glory

Choose plays wisely.
Josh Challies
Published: Jul 17, 2024 06:38 am

Road to Glory is a popular mode in College Football 25, but the “enable play selection” message has caused some confusion. Fear not; we’re here to explain it all.

The enable play selection option in College Football 25 allows you to use your influence in the team to choose a play of your choice, though there are requirements to meet, all of which we’ve outlined here.

How to enable play selection in CFB 25 Road to Glory

A play selection screen in College Football 25 Road to Glory.
Use them wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enabling play selection in College Football 25 is easy to do, but you only have a set number for each match. To enable play selection in College Football 25 Road to Glory, follow these steps:

  1. Before a play, hit the designated button (Y on Xbox, TriAngle on PlayStation).
  2. Select a play from the options provided.
  3. Run the play.

Play calls that lead to success can boost Coach Trust, enabling you to close down your rivals for a starting spot or extend your advantage. Increasing your Coach Trust boosts the number of play changes available in each match.
When you have no play changes available (or are yet to unlock the feature), you only have one option of play for each down, which is decided by your coach—and the wrong play in a situation can have serious consequences.
Don’t use play changes on every play, however. Instead, pick and choose your moments. My advice is to save them for important points in the game, such as a third down or inside the two-minute warning.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
