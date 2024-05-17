EA Sports College Football 25: All new and returning features

Anticipation is building toward the mid-July 2024 release of EA Sports College Football 25, marking the first new college football sports sim from EA in over a decade. A lot has changed in football games, but exactly how much of what we remember from NCAA 14 will be different in EACF 25?

Apart from gameplay improvements, the last college football game introduced coach skills and contracts to its famed Dynasty mode, new recruiting features, and neutral site games. But what’s going to be new in EA Sports College Football 25?

All new EA Sports College Football 25 features

The reward at the end of the Playoffs. Image via EA SPORTS

These are features that are new to EA Sports College Football 25 and weren’t in previous NCAA games.

College Football Ultimate Team mode

With EA still at the helm and quarterly reports showing how much money the Ultimate Team modes bring in via Madden and EA FC, it felt like a given that the competitive player collecting and team-building mode would make its way to the college gridiron.

Like in the Ultimate Team modes for the other EA Sports titles, College Football players will have a plethora of single-player and multiplayer modes to choose from, as well as hundreds of college football players and legends to unlock through challenges or packs.

Road to the College Football Playoff mode

The biggest change to college football as a whole since NCAA 14 has been the adoption of the College Football Playoff at the end of the season. To celebrate the new “postseason” of college football, a new single-season mode called Road to the College Football Playoff will give players the challenge of taking a school from week one all the way to the National Championship.

CampusIQ gameplay system

CampusIQ is “a suite of features built to deliver wide open, fast paced and uniquely college football gameplay.” This includes:

A Wear & Tear system that measures player health, fatigue, and injury risk as a game progresses

Pre-Snap Recognition

Homefield Advantage

Returning EA Sports College Football 25 features

Rivalry week. Image via EA SPORTS

These are features in EA Sports College Football 25 that should be familiar to longtime NCAA players.

Dynasty mode

Dynasty mode is perhaps the most played and beloved mode of longtime NCAA fans, especially among the community of players who play modded versions of NCAA 14 with updated rosters today.

In Dynasty mode, you take the role of a coach and control every aspect of a collegiate program for years at a time: rosters, recruiting, schedules, and of course the actual games. NCAA 14 added a number of neat new features, including a coaching carousel, contracts, and skill trees, and fans are hoping for more new developments in EA Sports College Football 25.

Online Dynasty will also be available, giving up to 32 players a chance to build their own programs and face each other in week-to-week matchups.

Road to Glory mode

Road to Glory mode allows you to play through an entire college career, from recruitment to the last game of your senior year. During your career, you’ll need to manage “your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image” while earning the trust of the coach and making plays on the field.

This year will introduce the transfer portal into Road to Glory, giving players an option to switch schools if they feel like they’re not getting enough opportunities at their first choice.

Team Builder

Team Builder lets players fully design and customize their own college football team. Players will have full control over designing uniforms, helmets, and fields, and they can use these designs in Play Now mode or offline Dynasty mode.

