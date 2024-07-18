It’s kickoff time. College football is back, both in real life and in digital form, thanks to the return of EA’s College Football series.

College Football 25 puts you in control of your CFB destiny. You can become a coach and run your entire school’s program, play as your own campus superstar, or collect players and cards through Ultimate Team.

The last CFB game was NCAA Football 14 way back in 2013 for the Xbox One and PS4. For many players dusting off their old consoles to try and get back onto the gridiron, the only question is what consoles the game is available on.

Here’s all the information you need to know about CFB 25 on Xbox One.

Can you play College Football 25 on Xbox One or PS4?

Unfortunately for certain gamers, no, you cannot play College Football 25 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. CFB 25 is exclusive to the current generation of consoles, meaning it can only be played on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PlayStation 5.

If you’re looking to play CFB 25, you’re going to need a PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X to join in on the fun. There are no plans to bring the game to consoles of previous generations, like Xbox One or PS4.

This is unfortunate news for many, but luckily for gamers, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are several years into their life cycles and are readily available for purchase anywhere. The cheapest console right now is the Xbox Series S, but keep in mind it’s a digital-only console, meaning games must be downloaded as it has no disc drive.

CFB 25 players everywhere are enjoying the game on the new generation of consoles, and it can easily be yours as well if you’re prepared to spend a few hundred dollars on an Xbox or PlayStation. How badly do you want to be the king of campus?

College Football 25’s full release is on July 19 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

