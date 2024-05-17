Ewers, Edwards, and Hunter in College Football 25
All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses

Don't miss out on the exclusive rewards for ordering early.
Published: May 17, 2024 06:09 am

College Football 25 is coming soon, and you don’t want to miss out on the exciting incentives EA is handing out for pre-ordering the game. If you’re wondering what the pre-order bonuses are, we’ve listed everything you can get below. 

All pre-order bonuses included with EA College Football 25

Three players in a EA College Football 25 poster
Ready for some pre-order goodies? Image via EA

College Football 25 is currently set for launch on July 19, 2024, but you can pre-order it until July 18 via the EA website or your console’s store. There are three editions—Standard, Deluxe, and the MVP bundle—and every one of them includes pre-order incentives. 

If you still aren’t sure which edition to choose, knowing the bonuses included with them should help. 

The Standard edition of College Football 25 includes the following pre-order bonuses:

  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) 
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
  • Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The Deluxe edition of College Football 25 offers the following pre-order bonuses: 

  • 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)
  • 4600 College Football Points
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
  • Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

But that’s not all. If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition before June 27, as a limited-time offer, you also get the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack as an extra bonus. 

The MVP Bundle includes the same pre-order bonuses as the Deluxe edition. But the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack is included regardless of when you order it, as long as it’s on or before July 18. 

