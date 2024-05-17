All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses

College Football 25 is coming soon, and you don’t want to miss out on the exciting incentives EA is handing out for pre-ordering the game. If you’re wondering what the pre-order bonuses are, we’ve listed everything you can get below.
All pre-order bonuses included with EA College Football 25
College Football 25 is currently set for launch on July 19, 2024, but you can pre-order it until July 18 via the EA website or your console’s store. There are three editions—Standard, Deluxe, and the MVP bundle—and every one of them includes pre-order incentives.
If you still aren’t sure which edition to choose, knowing the bonuses included with them should help.
The Standard edition of College Football 25 includes the following pre-order bonuses:
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
The Deluxe edition of College Football 25 offers the following pre-order bonuses:
- 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
- Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
- Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item
But that’s not all. If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition before June 27, as a limited-time offer, you also get the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack as an extra bonus.
The MVP Bundle includes the same pre-order bonuses as the Deluxe edition. But the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack is included regardless of when you order it, as long as it’s on or before July 18.