All EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses

College Football 25 is coming soon, and you don’t want to miss out on the exciting incentives EA is handing out for pre-ordering the game. If you’re wondering what the pre-order bonuses are, we’ve listed everything you can get below.

Recommended Videos

All pre-order bonuses included with EA College Football 25

Ready for some pre-order goodies? Image via EA

College Football 25 is currently set for launch on July 19, 2024, but you can pre-order it until July 18 via the EA website or your console’s store. There are three editions—Standard, Deluxe, and the MVP bundle—and every one of them includes pre-order incentives.

If you still aren’t sure which edition to choose, knowing the bonuses included with them should help.

The Standard edition of College Football 25 includes the following pre-order bonuses:

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The Deluxe edition of College Football 25 offers the following pre-order bonuses:

3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

But that’s not all. If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition before June 27, as a limited-time offer, you also get the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack as an extra bonus.

The MVP Bundle includes the same pre-order bonuses as the Deluxe edition. But the Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack is included regardless of when you order it, as long as it’s on or before July 18.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more