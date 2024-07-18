With over 100 different offensive playbooks in College Football 25, it can be incredibly daunting to select the scheme you want to operate. Fear not, though, as we’re here to help with a breakdown of the best offensive playbooks.

Mastering your offense is crucial to success in College Football 25 across any mode you dive into, so it’s always good to have various playbook options up your sleeve.

Check out our list of the 10 best offensive playbooks in College Football 25 below, including a breakdown of why we like them so much.

Best offensive playbooks in College Football 25

Multiple

Great starting point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name suggests, the Multiple playbook in College Football 25 provides a variety of options and play styles, which is great if you’re just finding your feet in the game and are looking to work out what the best fit for you is.

The Multiple playbook has several strengths, including some of the best Shotgun formations in the game and some devastating plays for the run game, helping to grind down any defense you face off against.

Although the Multiple playbook isn’t necessarily the best offensive playbook you can pick, it’s the best starting point for any player.

Charlotte 49ers

With a decent array of Pistol plays and several plays to bring Tight Ends into your offense to shake it up, the Charlotte 49ers playbook in College Football 25 is a great option for any player looking to dominate in the air.

The biggest asset of the Charlotte 49ers playbook is the Tight Doubles formation, a fan-favorite from the Madden series, and there are some superb new additions to the playbook that make it amongst the best.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Another strong option for those who want to boast the best aerial offense in the game is the Alabama Crimson Tide playbook, which features fan-favorite approaches from recent Madden entries.

A major benefit of the Alabama Crimson Tide playbook is that it isn’t too difficult to get to grips with, though this may hold you back if you want to advance your ball knowledge and run more complicated plays.

Washington State Cougars

A great choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I stumbled upon this playbook in my Dynasty playthrough and was delighted. The Washington State Cougars playbook provides plenty of effective options, no matter your offensive approach.

From run plays and aerial bombs to RPOs and fakes, the Washington State Cougars playbook gives you pretty much everything you need to get going on offense and is another decent option for those finding their feet in the game.

Utah State Aggies

If you have a strong selection of Tight Ends or want to get them involved more in the offense, the Utah State Aggies playbook is a solid choice due to the Tight Slots formation and several strong plays to capitalize on.

This is a particularly good playbook when you feel your opponent has started to get to grips with how you are operating and provides the ability to shake it up to keep your offense on top.

Air Force

Going against the name of the college, the Air Force playbook is arguably the best option for those who intend to stick to the running game and dominate defenses on the ground—a great option if you have a strong running back.

There are, of course, aerial plays available, and a variety of RPO plays can help you keep your opponent on their toes and ensure you don’t become too predictable with possession.

Army Black Knights

Run it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to the Air Force playbook, the Army Black Knights playbook is geared towards those who prefer the running game, but the most significant difference between the two is the Army Black Knights playbook provides more Shotgun formations.

Due to this, it’s a great follow-on for those who start with the Air Force playbook and want to add more aerial threat to their offense, pushing you towards a dual threat that any player will find difficult to predict.

UNLV Rebels

Another option for those who want plenty of Shotgun options, the UNLV Rebels playbook comes with a wealth of RPO plays to keep your opponent on their toes and has some of the best offensive formations in the game.

This is a particularly good playbook for anyone with a team with a dual-threat quarterback who can punish defenses by breaking out of the pocket and rushing, and for making highlight reels with aerial plays.

Arizona Wildcats

Trips tight end formations are a firm favorite among the community, and the Arizona Wildcats playbook is the best option for those who want that approach, boasting Slants, Quick Base, Drive Post, and PA Shot Wheel plays.

Any defense will struggle to keep receivers contained in that formation, but it’s not the only way you can shine, as the Tight Y Off formation is available, a popular choice for Madden players, and several single back options to choose from as well.

Colorado State Rams

Another playbook boasting several Shotgun formation options, a bunch of RPO plays, and the ability to bring tight ends into your offense is the Colorado State Rams playbook, which is particularly useful for those looking for an underdog in online modes.

The Colorado State Rams playbook also has Pistol formations, with several play-action plays alongside I Form and Singleback formations—giving you plenty of options for whichever type of play you prefer.

