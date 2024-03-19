Category:
Zyleak’s MM2 codes (March 2024)

Get all the latest Zyleak's MM2 codes and redeem them for cool cosmetics right away!
Published: Mar 19, 2024 06:18 am
Updated Mar. 19, 2024: We tried to find more codes!

For people who couldn’t get enough of Trouble in Terrorist Town in the past, we found the perfect spiritual successor. Kill everyone or escape from the killer’s clutches—now in style with Zyleak’s MM2 codes.

With Zyleak’s MM2 codes, you will unlock a variety of customization options for your guns and knives. You can also get Coins for rolls and presents! If you want to see even more fashion items, check out our list of Dress To Impress (DTI) codes.

 All Zyleak’s MM2 codes list

Active Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

  • LUCKY—Redeem for a Lucky Striker (New)
  • P1ZZ4—Redeem for a Pizza Sword 
  • INFLATABLE—Redeem for an Inflatable Sword 
  • SHADOW—Redeem for a Shadow Blade
  • FIDGETSPINNER—Redeem for a Fidget Spinner
  • VALENTINES—Redeem for a Valentine’s Sword
  • PRESENTFOR75—Redeem for a Present
  • HALLOWEEN2023—Redeem for Traveler’s Axe
  • BATZ—Redem for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver
  • FREECOINS—Redeem for a free 5k Coins
  • BAT30THOUSAND—Redeem for a free Purple Bat
  • FIREFIRE—Redeem for a free Firey
  • FALLWAVES10000—Redeem for a free Fall Waves
  • ICE—Redeem for a free Icecrucher
  • LASER—Redeem for a free Laser
  • BATTLEAXE—Redeem for a free Battleaxe
  • HALLOW—Redeem for a free Hallowscythe
  • SWIRLY—Redeem for a free Swirly Axe
  • PHANTOM37500—Redeem for a free Toxic Phantom
  • CRYSTAL7000—Redeem for a free Crystal Heat
  • 10KBALL—Redeem for a free Basketball
  • MILESTONE10M—Redeem for a free Galaxy Slasher
  • CHROMASEER—Redeem for a free Seer
  • ICEBREAKER—Redeem for a free Icebreaker
  • LIKEGOAL5000—Redeem for a free Sparkle
  • EMANSPINKY—Redeem for a free Pink Corrupt
  • TRELLSREDTHING—Redeem for a free Red Corrupt
  • PLUNGER—Redeem for a Triple Plunger Gun
  • 100MVISITS—Redeem for a 100M Corrupt
  • LIGHTUP!—Redeem for a Sword of Light
  • GOAL3000—Redeem for a Pink Waves Knife and Pink Ocean Gun
  • LIKES2000—Redeem for a Toxic Icecrusher
  • VISITS1MIL—Redeem for a Heat
  • LIKES1000—Redeem for a Toxic Icebreaker
  • LIKEGOAL15K—Redeem for a reward
  • LIKES500—Redeem for a Purple Swirlyblade
  • PINKWRATH—Redeem for a Pink Wrath

Expired Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

  • PUMKINBOW
  • RELEASE
  • LIKES500

How to redeem codes in Zyleak’s MM2

To redeem codes in Zyleak’s MM2, follow our tutorial below:

Zyleak's MM2 Code redemption guide
Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Zyleak’s MM2 on Roblox.
  2. Press the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code into the text field in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up menu.
  4. Press the Redeem button and enjoy your free goodies!

How to get more Zyleak’s MM2 codes

All the newest Zyleak’s MM2 codes are available right here! We recommend bookmarking (CTRL+D) this article to stay up-to-date. We add the latest codes as soon as they drop.

On the other hand, if you want to find freebies on your own, you can start by checking out the developer’s YouTube channel (@ZyleaksMM2), Zyleak’s MM2 Discord server, and Zyleakz MM2 Roblox group.

Why are my Zyleak’s MM2 codes not working?

The first possible reason why Zyleak’s MM2 codes might not be working is incorrect spelling. Typos are very common, so double-check for any incorrect special characters, numbers, or capital letters. Another possibility is that the code expired. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to prevent losing valuable goodies, and let us know if you encounter an invalid code on our list of active ones.

Other ways to get free rewards in Zyleak’s MM2 

Besides redeeming Zyleak’s MM2 codes, you get a ton of Coins just by playing the game. Whether you’re a killer or a survivor, you have the option to explore the map and collect Coins. To top it off, you get a free spin each day just for logging in!

What is Zyleak’s MM2?

Zyleak’s MM2 is a modern take on classic games such as Mafia and Town of Salem. Take control of one of three roles: the survivor who needs to do their best to hide from the killer until time runs out, the killer who spawns with a knife and needs to kill everyone before his cover is blown, or the almighty sheriff who wields a gun and has the task to protect everyone from the secret murderer!

Are you looking for more Roblox codes? Check out similar guides in our Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports. You can find incredible freebies for all the most popular titles, including the latest Roblox Neighbors codes

