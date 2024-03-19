Zyleak’s MM2 codes (March 2024)

Updated Mar. 19, 2024: We tried to find more codes!

Recommended Videos

For people who couldn’t get enough of Trouble in Terrorist Town in the past, we found the perfect spiritual successor. Kill everyone or escape from the killer’s clutches—now in style with Zyleak’s MM2 codes.

With Zyleak’s MM2 codes, you will unlock a variety of customization options for your guns and knives. You can also get Coins for rolls and presents! If you want to see even more fashion items, check out our list of Dress To Impress (DTI) codes.

All Zyleak’s MM2 codes list

Active Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

LUCKY —Redeem for a Lucky Striker (New)

—Redeem for a Lucky Striker P1ZZ4 —Redeem for a Pizza Sword

—Redeem for a Pizza Sword INFLATABLE —Redeem for an Inflatable Sword

—Redeem for an Inflatable Sword SHADOW —Redeem for a Shadow Blade

—Redeem for a Shadow Blade FIDGETSPINNER —Redeem for a Fidget Spinner

—Redeem for a Fidget Spinner VALENTINES —Redeem for a Valentine’s Sword

—Redeem for a Valentine’s Sword PRESENTFOR75 —Redeem for a Present

—Redeem for a Present HALLOWEEN2023 —Redeem for Traveler’s Axe

—Redeem for Traveler’s Axe BATZ —Redem for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver

—Redem for Bat’s Blade and Bat’s Revolver FREECOINS —Redeem for a free 5k Coins

—Redeem for a free 5k Coins BAT30THOUSAND —Redeem for a free Purple Bat

—Redeem for a free Purple Bat FIREFIRE —Redeem for a free Firey

—Redeem for a free Firey FALLWAVES10000 —Redeem for a free Fall Waves

—Redeem for a free Fall Waves ICE —Redeem for a free Icecrucher

—Redeem for a free Icecrucher LASER —Redeem for a free Laser

—Redeem for a free Laser BATTLEAXE —Redeem for a free Battleaxe

—Redeem for a free Battleaxe HALLOW —Redeem for a free Hallowscythe

—Redeem for a free Hallowscythe SWIRLY —Redeem for a free Swirly Axe

—Redeem for a free Swirly Axe PHANTOM37500 —Redeem for a free Toxic Phantom

—Redeem for a free Toxic Phantom CRYSTAL7000 —Redeem for a free Crystal Heat

—Redeem for a free Crystal Heat 10KBALL —Redeem for a free Basketball

—Redeem for a free Basketball MILESTONE10M —Redeem for a free Galaxy Slasher

—Redeem for a free Galaxy Slasher CHROMASEER —Redeem for a free Seer

—Redeem for a free Seer ICEBREAKER —Redeem for a free Icebreaker

—Redeem for a free Icebreaker LIKEGOAL5000 —Redeem for a free Sparkle

—Redeem for a free Sparkle EMANSPINKY —Redeem for a free Pink Corrupt

—Redeem for a free Pink Corrupt TRELLSREDTHING —Redeem for a free Red Corrupt

—Redeem for a free Red Corrupt PLUNGER— Redeem for a Triple Plunger Gun

Redeem for a Triple Plunger Gun 100MVISITS —Redeem for a 100M Corrupt

—Redeem for a 100M Corrupt LIGHTUP! —Redeem for a Sword of Light

—Redeem for a Sword of Light GOAL3000 —Redeem for a Pink Waves Knife and Pink Ocean Gun

—Redeem for a Pink Waves Knife and Pink Ocean Gun LIKES2000 —Redeem for a Toxic Icecrusher

—Redeem for a Toxic Icecrusher VISITS1MIL —Redeem for a Heat

—Redeem for a Heat LIKES1000 —Redeem for a Toxic Icebreaker

—Redeem for a Toxic Icebreaker LIKEGOAL15K —Redeem for a reward

—Redeem for a reward LIKES500 —Redeem for a Purple Swirlyblade

—Redeem for a Purple Swirlyblade PINKWRATH—Redeem for a Pink Wrath

Expired Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

show more PUMKINBOW

RELEASE

LIKES500 show less

How to redeem codes in Zyleak’s MM2

To redeem codes in Zyleak’s MM2, follow our tutorial below:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Zyleak’s MM2 on Roblox. Press the Inventory button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code into the text field in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up menu. Press the Redeem button and enjoy your free goodies!

How to get more Zyleak’s MM2 codes

All the newest Zyleak’s MM2 codes are available right here! We recommend bookmarking (CTRL+D) this article to stay up-to-date. We add the latest codes as soon as they drop.

On the other hand, if you want to find freebies on your own, you can start by checking out the developer’s YouTube channel (@ZyleaksMM2), Zyleak’s MM2 Discord server, and Zyleakz MM2 Roblox group.

Why are my Zyleak’s MM2 codes not working?

The first possible reason why Zyleak’s MM2 codes might not be working is incorrect spelling. Typos are very common, so double-check for any incorrect special characters, numbers, or capital letters. Another possibility is that the code expired. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to prevent losing valuable goodies, and let us know if you encounter an invalid code on our list of active ones.

Other ways to get free rewards in Zyleak’s MM2

Besides redeeming Zyleak’s MM2 codes, you get a ton of Coins just by playing the game. Whether you’re a killer or a survivor, you have the option to explore the map and collect Coins. To top it off, you get a free spin each day just for logging in!

What is Zyleak’s MM2?

Zyleak’s MM2 is a modern take on classic games such as Mafia and Town of Salem. Take control of one of three roles: the survivor who needs to do their best to hide from the killer until time runs out, the killer who spawns with a knife and needs to kill everyone before his cover is blown, or the almighty sheriff who wields a gun and has the task to protect everyone from the secret murderer!

Are you looking for more Roblox codes? Check out similar guides in our Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports. You can find incredible freebies for all the most popular titles, including the latest Roblox Neighbors codes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more