Zombie Defense codes (May 2024)

If you enjoy tower defense Roblox games where you also get to build your base from scratch, Zombie Defense is the game for you! To fortify your base in the best possible way, you need a lot of resources, and the best way to get them is by using codes.

Recommended Videos

Zombie Defense codes will provide a ton of Gold, Wood Blocks, EXP, Cannons, and other very useful freebies. Use them to build a sturdy fortress and fend off waves of zombies threatening to destroy it. For more tower defense games, head over to our Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes article to learn how to get free goodies.

All Zombie Defense codes list

Working Zombie Defense codes

200KMembers —Redeem for 200 Gold and a 200K Members Trophy (New)

—Redeem for 200 Gold and a 200K Members Trophy Start —Redeem for 50 Gold, 1 Wood Block, and 20 EXP

—Redeem for 50 Gold, 1 Wood Block, and 20 EXP Wooden —Redeem for 1 Wood Block

—Redeem for 1 Wood Block Explosion —Redeem for 1 TNT and 1 Land Mine

—Redeem for 1 TNT and 1 Land Mine Shield is needed —Redeem for 1 Shield Generator

—Redeem for 1 Shield Generator Fridge —Redeem for 1 Fridge

—Redeem for 1 Fridge Barricade —Redeem for 1 Wooden Wall

—Redeem for 1 Wooden Wall Safe? —Redeem for 1 Safe

—Redeem for 1 Safe Zombie Castle —Redeem for 1 Cannon, 1 Castle Gate, and 1 Rotate Cannon

—Redeem for 1 Cannon, 1 Castle Gate, and 1 Rotate Cannon Billions Zombies —Redeem for 1 Rotate Cannon and 1 Barrel

—Redeem for 1 Rotate Cannon and 1 Barrel Rich —Redeem for 50 Gold

—Redeem for 50 Gold NewYear —Redeem for 550 Gold

—Redeem for 550 Gold NextLevel —Redeem for 100 EXP

—Redeem for 100 EXP Easter2024 —Redeem for 250 Gold and 1 Easter Basket

—Redeem for 250 Gold and 1 Easter Basket I am hungry —Redeem for 1 Food Tray and 1 Food Basket

—Redeem for 1 Food Tray and 1 Food Basket Western —Redeem for 1 Barrel

—Redeem for 1 Barrel I want money —Redeem for 25 Gold

—Redeem for 25 Gold Cheap things —Redeem for 10 Gold, 1 Wood Block, 20 EXP, and 1 Chair

—Redeem for 10 Gold, 1 Wood Block, 20 EXP, and 1 Chair Bunker kit —Redeem for 1 Metal Block, 100 EXP, 1 Metal Door, and 1 Metal Half

—Redeem for 1 Metal Block, 100 EXP, 1 Metal Door, and 1 Metal Half House kit —Redeem for 1 Wood Block, 100 EXP, 1 Wooden Door, and 1 Brick Block

—Redeem for 1 Wood Block, 100 EXP, 1 Wooden Door, and 1 Brick Block WeApologize —Redeem for 1k Gold and 1 Super Turret

—Redeem for 1k Gold and 1 Super Turret 10Million —Redeem for 1 10M Statue, 250 Gold, and 1 Super Turret

—Redeem for 1 10M Statue, 250 Gold, and 1 Super Turret Summer2023 —Redeem for 150 Gold, 1 Palm Tree, and 1 Lounger

—Redeem for 150 Gold, 1 Palm Tree, and 1 Lounger Weapons tester —Redeem for 1 Dummy

—Redeem for 1 Dummy Cave—Redeem for 1 Stone Block

Expired Zombie Defense codes show more Christmas2023

Halloween

Halloween2023

100K show less

How to redeem codes in Zombie Defense

Follow the steps below to redeem Zombie Defense codes effortlessly:

Click here to use codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Zombie Defense on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Input your code into the Enter code… text box at the bottom of the new window. Click the Redeem button to receive your free goodies.

How to get more Zombie Defense codes

If you bookmark this article, you’ll always be able to get all the active Zombie Defense codes in a matter of seconds. We add the latest codes as soon as they’re dropped, so check our Working list often to get new freebies. You can also consult official sources, but that can be a time-consuming choice. If you still want to do the research on your own, below is the list of all the socials:

Why are my Zombie Defense codes not working?

Your Zombie Defense codes don’t work either because of spelling issues or because they have expired. Check your spelling carefully before submitting the code. The easiest way to avoid typos is by copying and pasting the codes. If this doesn’t resolve the issue, the code is no longer available. Try to claim your goodies as soon as we add codes to our list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Zombie Defense

You can get plenty of freebies by using Zombie Defense codes, but that’s not all. Collect more Gold by claiming Daily Rewards. Playing with a friend will bring you a 10% Gold bonus. Also, if you join the Roblox group linked above, you will automatically receive 30 Wood Blocks and 1 Cannon.

What is Zombie Defense?

Zombie Defense is an interesting tower defense game where your main enemies are creepy zombies. Use various resources to build your base, and once you feel ready, engage in a fight against zombies attacking in waves. Purchase chests, upgrade your base, clear missions, and do everything you can to protect your base from the undead.

If you want to fight zombies in a dungeon-crawler instead, check out our Zombie Hunters codes article to obtain free items. Explore our Roblox codes section to find codes for other titles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more